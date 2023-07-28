Global Live Biotherapeutic Products and Microbiome CDMO Market Expected to Reach $159.1 Million by 2029, Driven by Rising Demand for Novel Treatments and Therapies

DUBLIN, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Live Biotherapeutic Products And Microbiome CDMO Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (C.difficile, Crohns Disease, IBS, Diabetes, and Others), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global live biotherapeutic products and microbiome CDMO market size is expected to reach $159.1 million by 2029, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 42.5% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

The Live Biotherapeutic Products and Microbiome CDMO Market is driven by several factors that impact its growth. The key market dynamics are as follows:

Drivers:

Diabetes is one of the major applications of live biotherapeutic products and microbiome CDMO market, capturing over 35% share in 2022. The increasing prevalence of diabetes worldwide, coupled with the risk of related fatal conditions, is driving the demand for live biotherapeutic products and microbiome CDMO.

Recent Development in Live Biotherapeutic Products: Advancements in live biotherapeutic products that can modulate neurological diseases associated with the gut-brain axis are contributing to market growth.

Lack of Standards and Infrastructure for Developing LBPs: The lack of established standards and infrastructure for developing live biotherapeutic products presents opportunities for market players to innovate and expand their offerings.

Restraints:

Limited Reach of Burial Insurance Policy: The limited awareness and reach of burial insurance policies may restrain market growth, as it hinders the adoption of funeral services.

Opportunities:

Growing Awareness of the Coverages and Benefits of Burial Insurance: The increasing awareness of burial insurance coverages and benefits presents opportunities for market players to expand their customer base.

Challenges:

Unmet Needs/Opportunity Analysis: Identifying and addressing the unmet needs of consumers in the funeral services market can be a challenge for industry participants.

Market Segmentations:

The Global Live Biotherapeutic Products And Microbiome CDMO Market is segmented based on Application and Geography.

1. By Application, the market is classified into:

C.difficile

Crohns Disease

IBS

Diabetes

Others

2. By Geography, the market is analyzed across:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Regional Outlook:

The North America segment recorded the largest revenue share in the live biotherapeutic products and microbiome CDMO market in 2022. This rise is mostly attributable to the presence of important firms and rising investments in R&D activities in the region. However, the expansion of the market in North America has also been influenced by the rising demand for effective therapies for a variety of illnesses such as C. diff, Crohn's disease, and IBS.

Companies Mentioned:

The report features profiles of key players in the live biotherapeutic products and microbiome CDMO market, including:

Arranta Bio Holdings, LLC (Recipharm AB) (EQT AB)

Cerbios-Pharma SA

Biose Industrie

List Biological Laboratories, Inc.

AcuraBio Pty Ltd (Ampersand Capital Partners)

Wacker Chemie AG (Dr. Alexander Wacker Familiengesellschaft mbH)

Quay Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SGS S.A.)

BiomX, Inc.

Lonza Group AG

4D Pharma Plc.

Scope of the Study:

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Live Biotherapeutic Products And Microbiome CDMO Market, including key market dynamics, trends, segmentation analysis, historical and projected market size, and market shares of key players. It also provides recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market.

