Global Live Cell Imaging Market Report 2020-2025: Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2025 from USD 1.8 Billion in 2020

Live cell imaging is an important analytical tool used to study living cells. Imaging systems such as microscopes and high-content screening systems are used in live cell imaging. These techniques are an integral part of a wide range of applications, such as cell biology, neurobiology, pharmacology, developmental biology, and drug discovery. Unlike other techniques that provide details on the current state of cells, live cell imaging helps investigate the dynamic processes in living cells.



The market for live cell imaging is driven primarily by the factors such as the growing adoption of high-content screening techniques in drug discovery, rising incidence of cancer, growth in research funding, and rising government funding in regenerative medicine research. However, high cost of high-content screening systems will hinder the overall adoption of live cell imaging systems and thereby restrain market growth in the coming years.

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of High-Content Screening Techniques in Drug Discovery

5.2.1.2 Rising Incidence of Cancer

5.2.1.3 Growing Availability of Research Funds

5.2.1.4 Rising Government Funding in Regenerative Medicine Research

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of High-Content Screening Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Applications of Hcs in Personalized Medicine

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Maintaining Cell Viability and the Cellular Environment in Cell Cultures

5.2.4.2 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

5.3 COVID-19 Impact on the Live Cell Imaging Market

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Rising Focus of Market Players on Advanced Product Launches

6.2.2 Growing Adoption of Label-Free Technologies

6.3 Supply Chain Analysis

6.4 Value Chain Analysis

7 Live Cell Imaging Market, by Product & Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Live Cell Imaging Product & Service Market

7.3 Instruments

7.3.1 Microscopes

7.3.1.1 Broad Applications and Emerging Technologies Have Resulted in the Growing Demand for Microscopes

7.3.2 Standalone Systems

7.3.2.1 Standalone Systems Provide In-Depth Image Analysis of Live Cells at a Faster Rate-A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

7.3.3 Cell Analyzers

7.3.3.1 Players Offer a Wide Range of Cell Analyzers to Satisfy End-User Demands

7.3.4 Accessories

7.3.4.1 Accessories Find Wide Use in Live Cell Image Analysis

7.4 Consumables

7.4.1 Reagents

7.4.1.1 Reagents Have Widespread Usage in Life Sciences due to Their Application in Various Research Activities

7.4.2 Assay Kits

7.4.2.1 Repeat Purchase of Assay Kits-A Key Driver for Market Growth

7.4.3 Media

7.4.3.1 Development of New and Advanced Technologies Has Resulted in an Increased Demand for High-Quality Media in Biomedical Research and Processing

7.4.4 Other Consumables

7.5 Software

7.5.1 Technological Advancements in Image Acquisition-A Key Driver for Market Growth

7.6 Services

7.6.1 Availability of a Wide Range of Services and Growing Number of Initiatives by Key Players to Drive the Services Market



8 Live Cell Imaging Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Live Cell Imaging Applications Market

8.3 Cell Biology

8.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer to Drive Growth in the Cell Biology Application Segment

8.4 Stem Cells

8.4.1 Importance of Stem Cell Research Has Boosted Investments in this Area

8.5 Developmental Biology

8.5.1 Growing Research in Developmental Biology-A Key Driver for Market Growth

8.6 Drug Discovery

8.6.1 Use of Hcs Cell-Based Assays Has Grown in Drug Development Studies

9 Live Cell Imaging Market, by Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Time-Lapse Microscopy

9.2.1 Growing Number of Cell-Based Research Activities Will Drive the Demand for Time-Lapse Microscopy

9.3 Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer (Fret)

9.3.1 Growing Advancements in Fluorescent Materials and Probes Will Increase the Adoption of Fret Technology

9.4 Fluorescence Recovery After Photobleaching (Frap)

9.4.1 Advancements in Confocal Microscopy Will Support the Market Growth for Frap

9.5 High-Content Screening (Hcs)

9.5.1 Increasing Drug Discovery Research to Drive the Growth of this Market

9.6 Other Technologies



10 Live Cell Imaging Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

Table 45 Live Cell Imaging Market, by End-user, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

10.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Live Cell Imaging End-User Market

10.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

10.3.1 Increasing R&D Activities and the Patent Cliff of Various Blockbuster Drugs to Increase the Demand for Live Cell Imaging Products Among Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Table 46 Live Cell Imaging Market for Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, by Country, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

10.4 Academic & Research Institutes

10.4.1 Rising Focus of These End-users on Strengthening Their Own Drug Discovery Research Programs to Drive Market Growth

Table 47 Live Cell Imaging Market for Academic & Research Institutes, by Country, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

10.5 Contract Research Organizations

10.5.1 Growing Outsourcing of R&D Activities by Pharmaceutical Companies to Drive the Demand for Live Cell Imaging Systems Among Contract Research Organizations

Table 48 Live Cell Imaging Market for Contract Research Organizations, by Country, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

11 Live Cell Imaging Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Situation and Trends

12.2.1 Product Launches

12.2.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

12.2.3 Acquisitions

12.2.4 Expansions

13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

13.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition & Methodology

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.2.1 Stars

13.2.2 Emerging Leaders

13.2.3 Pervasive Companies

13.2.4 Emerging Companies

13.3 Market Share Analysis

13.4 Company Profiles

13.4.1 Danaher Corporation

13.4.2 Carl Zeiss Ag

13.4.3 Nikon Corporation

13.4.4 Olympus Corporation

13.4.5 Perkinelmer Inc.

13.4.6 Sartorius Ag

13.4.7 Biotek Instruments, Inc.

13.4.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific

13.4.9 Etaluma, Inc.

13.4.10 Cytosmart Technologies

13.4.11 Nanoentek Inc.

13.4.12 GE Healthcare

13.4.13 Bruker Corporation

13.4.14 Becton, Dickinson and Company

13.4.15 Merck KGaA

13.4.16 Keyence Corporation

13.4.17 Logos Biosystems (Aligned Genetics Inc.)

13.4.18 Nanolive Sa

13.4.19 Sony Biotechnology Inc.

13.4.20 Phase Focus Ltd.

