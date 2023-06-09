Global Live Chat Software Strategic Business Report 2023: Significant Benefits of Live Chat Software Compared to Conventional Forms of Customer Support Spurs Growth

09 Jun, 2023, 22:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Live Chat Software: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Live Chat Software estimated at US$797.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Customer Service, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$808.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Informational segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $233.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Live Chat Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$233.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$246 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
- Comm100 Network Corporation
- Freshdesk
- Intercom, Inc.
- JivoSite Inc.
- Kayako Limited
- LiveChat, Inc.
- LivePerson, Inc.
- LiveZilla GmbH
- LogMeIn, Inc.
- Olark
- Provide Support LLC
- SnapEngage, LLC
- Userlike UG
- Velaro, Inc.
- Woopra, Inc.
- Zendesk, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- What is Live Chat?
- An Introduction to Live Chat Software
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Retail Emerges as the Leading End-Use Vertical
- Asia-Pacific to Present Considerable Growth Opportunities
- Key Live Chat Statistics
- Competition
- Popular Live Chat Software: A Review
- Live Chat Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Significant Benefits of Live Chat Software Compared to Conventional Forms of Customer Support Spurs Growth
- Growing Need for Improved Customer Relationship Management Across Industry Verticals Fuels Adoption of Live Chat Software
- Retail Industry Relies of Live Chat Software for Improved Customer Interactions
- Global Retail Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Surge in E-Commerce Retail Presents Growth Opportunities for Live Chat Software
- E-Commerce Sales as % of Global Retail Sales for the Years 2015-2025
- Retail E-Commerce Sales Growth by Region (%) for 2019
- Top Countries by Retail Ecommerce Sales (in $ Billion) for 2019
- BFSI Emerges as a Major End-Use for Live Chat Software
- Travel & Hospitality: Providing Customer Support Essential to Survive the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Live Chat Software Gains Importance in IT and Telecom Industry
- Chatbots: An Advanced Expression of Human-Machine Interactions
- Chatbot Engagement among Consumers by Industry in the US: 2019
- Healthcare Looks to Live Chat Solutions to Provide Effective Care
- Innovative Uses & Advancements to Boost Live Chat Software Market
- Lack of Standardization Emerges as a Key Challenge
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ck8wzp
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article