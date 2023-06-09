Global Live Chat Software Strategic Business Report 2023: Significant Benefits of Live Chat Software Compared to Conventional Forms of Customer Support Spurs Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

09 Jun, 2023, 22:00 ET

DUBLIN, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Live Chat Software: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Live Chat Software estimated at US$797.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Customer Service, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$808.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Informational segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $233.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR

The Live Chat Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$233.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$246 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

  • Comm100 Network Corporation
  • Freshdesk
  • Intercom, Inc.
  • JivoSite Inc.
  • Kayako Limited
  • LiveChat, Inc.
  • LivePerson, Inc.
  • LiveZilla GmbH
  • LogMeIn, Inc.
  • Olark
  • Provide Support LLC
  • SnapEngage, LLC
  • Userlike UG
  • Velaro, Inc.
  • Woopra, Inc.
  • Zendesk, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
  • What is Live Chat?
  • An Introduction to Live Chat Software
  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook
  • Retail Emerges as the Leading End-Use Vertical
  • Asia-Pacific to Present Considerable Growth Opportunities
  • Key Live Chat Statistics
  • Competition
  • Popular Live Chat Software: A Review
  • Live Chat Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Significant Benefits of Live Chat Software Compared to Conventional Forms of Customer Support Spurs Growth
  • Growing Need for Improved Customer Relationship Management Across Industry Verticals Fuels Adoption of Live Chat Software
  • Retail Industry Relies of Live Chat Software for Improved Customer Interactions
  • Global Retail Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
  • Surge in E-Commerce Retail Presents Growth Opportunities for Live Chat Software
  • E-Commerce Sales as % of Global Retail Sales for the Years 2015-2025
  • Retail E-Commerce Sales Growth by Region (%) for 2019
  • Top Countries by Retail Ecommerce Sales (in $ Billion) for 2019
  • BFSI Emerges as a Major End-Use for Live Chat Software
  • Travel & Hospitality: Providing Customer Support Essential to Survive the COVID-19 Pandemic
  • Live Chat Software Gains Importance in IT and Telecom Industry
  • Chatbots: An Advanced Expression of Human-Machine Interactions
  • Chatbot Engagement among Consumers by Industry in the US: 2019
  • Healthcare Looks to Live Chat Solutions to Provide Effective Care
  • Innovative Uses & Advancements to Boost Live Chat Software Market
  • Lack of Standardization Emerges as a Key Challenge

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ck8wzp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Distribution Voltage Regulators Global Market is Projected to Reach $3 Billion by 2030: Focus on Upgrading Power Networks and Developing Smart Grid Infrastructure Bolsters Growth

Global Superconductors Strategic Business Report 2023: Search for Innovative Ways to Store Energy & Ensuing Rise in Popularity of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage Drives Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.