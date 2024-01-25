Global Live Commerce Platforms Market Size and Share Statistics Projected to Reach Over USD 4,880.38 Million By 2032, at 20.6% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Live Commerce Platforms Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Category (Consumer Electronics, Fashion & Apparel, Entertainment, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Furnishing, Others); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

The global live commerce platforms market size and share value in terms of revenue was estimated to be USD 907.72 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4,880.38 million by 2032. The live commerce platforms market growth is anticipated to exhibit a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate of 20.6% over the forecast period, 2024-2032.

Industry Overview

What is a Live Commerce Platform? How Big is Live Commerce Platforms Market Size and Share?

Live commerce platforms are digital environments that allow interactive, real-time shopping experiences via online channels. These platforms incorporate aspects of e-commerce and live streaming, letting brands, sellers, or influencers show products or services in a live video form. Customers, in turn, can participate in the live broadcast, interact with the presenter, ask queries, and make purchases instantly during the live session.

Moreover, live commerce platforms simulate elements of in-person retail encounters by utilizing the proximity and interactivity of live video streaming to create a dynamic and compelling shopping experience. This type of digital retail has grown in popularity because it combines social media, entertainment, and e-commerce into a more personalized and interactive approach that helps businesses engage with their audience and increase sales, which is expanding the live commerce platforms market growth.

Essential Takeaways from the Report

The market is predicted to develop as a result of factors like the expansion of live commerce and e-commerce, the rise of influencer culture, and the use of social media.

The live commerce platforms market segmentation is mainly based on category and region.

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest market share in 2023.

Top Players in Live Commerce Platforms Market Are:

Amazon Live

Facebook Live Shopping

Google Shopping Live

Instagram Live Shopping

JOYY Inc. (Huya)

Kuaishou Technology

Lazada Group

Shopify

Shopee

Taobao Live (Alibaba Group)

Tencent Live

Live TikTok Live Commerce

Weibo Corporation (Sina Weibo)

YouTube Live Shopping

Zappos Live Shopping

Key Developments and Challenges of the Market

Growth Drivers:

Increased Preference for Interactive and Authentic Experience: The live commerce platforms market size is gaining pace due to consumers' increasing preference for real, interactive online shopping experiences. By acting as a link and offering users tailored interactions, real-time engagement, and an immersive digital environment, these platforms bridge the gap between traditional brick-and-mortar retail experiences and online shopping. They also effectively overcome the limitations of conventional online shopping. Customers are empowered to ask questions, seek guidance, and receive prompt responses, fostering a community-like environment when they shop online.

The live commerce platforms market size is gaining pace due to consumers' increasing preference for real, interactive online shopping experiences. By acting as a link and offering users tailored interactions, real-time engagement, and an immersive digital environment, these platforms bridge the gap between traditional brick-and-mortar retail experiences and online shopping. They also effectively overcome the limitations of conventional online shopping. Customers are empowered to ask questions, seek guidance, and receive prompt responses, fostering a community-like environment when they shop online. Developing Growth of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses: Small companies and artisans use these platforms as an effective means of showcasing their goods and services, which generates significant profits for their company. Live platforms let small and medium-sized enterprises expand from local markets to worldwide audiences, which not only draws in additional investment but also greatly increases customer engagement.

Trends and Opportunities:

Rising Employment Opportunities: Platforms for live trade are essential for promoting entrepreneurship and job prospects. These platforms are used by vendors, content producers, and influencers to monetize their talents efficiently. The need for logistics, moderation, and technical support services drives job growth and promotes the rise of the live commerce platforms market demand.

Challenges and Restraints:

User Privacy: One major obstacle is that there may be concerns about user privacy. Because live commerce requires real-time participation and exchanges, ensuring user data security and privacy becomes a critical concern. Reaching the fine balance between providing tailored experiences and protecting confidential data becomes essential to promoting the long-term expansion of the live commerce platforms market.

One major obstacle is that there may be concerns about user privacy. Because live commerce requires real-time participation and exchanges, ensuring user data security and privacy becomes a critical concern. Reaching the fine balance between providing tailored experiences and protecting confidential data becomes essential to promoting the long-term expansion of the live commerce platforms market. Technological Barriers: Challenges also arise from technological barriers. Different locations still have different levels of access to high-speed internet, which has an impact on how well live commerce platforms operate. Users may require further assistance in places with poor connectivity, which would limit their ability to utilize the platform's services to the fullest.

Industry's Primary Segments

Cosmetics and Personal Care Sector Witnesses Highest Growth

First off, customers may see real-time results and demonstrations because of the visual and immersive quality of beauty goods, which perfectly combines with the interactive elements of live commerce. Second, the growing number of influencers and beauty specialists using these channels to promote their products raises their profile and visibility. Authentic reviews and recommendations are valued by customers, which boosts engagement and trust.

Furthermore, the ease with which beauty items may be bought straight from live commerce sessions also helps the business grow. The cosmetics and personal care industry within the live commerce platforms market is positioned for continuous growth as these platforms continue to evolve, including augmented reality for virtual try-ons and professional consultations. This will provide beauty fans with an immersive and one-of-a-kind buying experience.

Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific: Live commerce is thriving in Asia Pacific due to the large and digitally connected populace as well as the booming e-commerce sector. The cultural preference for customized purchasing experiences and the appeal of in-the-moment interactions go hand in hand with the dynamic nature of live commerce platforms. Moreover, the live commerce platforms market in Asia Pacific is growing at a faster rate due to the growing use of social media and mobile technology.

North America: Because of the increase in real-time contacts brought about by social media's influence and the consequent widespread adoption of live commerce methods, the North American region is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate with a high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the projected timeframe. Businesses in the US and Canada use these channels to actively engage with customers by providing personalized shopping experiences and interactive exhibits.

Latest Progresses

YouTube launched its first-ever shopping channel in South Korea in June 2023 , creating a global first for live commerce platforms. The Yonhap News Agency reports that the channel is set to provide businesses with a live commerce platform and will include about thirty brands. This action, which put YouTube in the lead role in the rapidly changing e-commerce and digital interaction market, involved integrating live commerce into the site.

in , creating a global first for live commerce platforms. The Yonhap News Agency reports that the channel is set to provide businesses with a live commerce platform and will include about thirty brands. This action, which put YouTube in the lead role in the rapidly changing e-commerce and digital interaction market, involved integrating live commerce into the site. Bambuser AB and TikTok Shop reached an agreement in February 2023 with the goal of improving the livestream purchasing experience for its sellers in the US market. The relationship will be implemented step-by-step, with the first phase focused on evaluating revenue indicators associated with different aspects. The number of participating vendors show creators, TikTok creators, and TikTok live sales are a few examples of these. The collaborative endeavor is a calculated step toward improving livestream shopping's usability and efficacy while keeping up with the rapidly evolving online and digital commerce trends.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Live Commerce Platforms market report based on category, and region:

Live Commerce Platforms, Category Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Consumer Electronics

Fashion & Apparel

Entertainment

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Furnishing

Others

