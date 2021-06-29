Global Live Music Market with COVID-19 Impact & Analysis | Technavio
The live music market is poised to grow by USD 2.83 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.
Jun 29, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Our exclusive report talks about market scenarios, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior.
The report on the live music market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased use of mobile apps.
The live music market analysis includes the revenue and genre segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing affordability for high-priced event tickets as one of the prime reasons driving the live music market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The live music market covers the following areas:
Live Music Market Sizing
Live Music Market Forecast
Live Music Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc.
- Alliance Tickets
- Bassett Events
- Berkeley City Club
- Brown Paper Tickets LLC
- Cvent Inc.
- Eventbrite Inc.
- RazorGator LLC
- Steinway Inc.
- Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
sMarket Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Revenue
- Market segments
- Comparison by Revenue
- Tickets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sponsorship - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Merchandising - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Revenue
Market Segmentation by Genre
- Market segments
- Comparison by Genre
- Pop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rock - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hip-hop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- EDM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Genre
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
