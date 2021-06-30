Global Live Streaming App LIVIT Introduces New Group Call Feature

In an effort to streamline communication between the streamers and their audiences, LIVIT created the Group Call feature so that all users can find new connections and feel more unified, both inside and out of the LIVIT community. On a Group Call, the user can invite not only other users, but they can also send an invite through social media to those who have not yet downloaded the app.

LIVIT developed the Group Call feature during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide a platform where multiple people can interact simultaneously and communicate more easily through live streams. LIVIT is an international live streaming app for rising music artists, entertainers, and influencers. Powered by Taiwan-based 17LIVE, a leading global social entertainment company, the live streaming app was launched in 2019 and has more than 45 million registered users across the globe. As the largest live streaming platform in Asia, the platform is expanding to multiple international markets. The company plans for its North American operation to be a curated space where artists can collaborate, interact directly with fans, and grow their careers. No matter who you are, or which corner of the world you reside in, you can connect with anyone through LIVIT's media platform to showcase your talents and passions.

LIVIT enables users to watch real, entertaining, and live content 24/7, as well as making real connections with streamers and other viewers. They can see into the lives of the hottest talent and most captivating personalities, be a part of the supportive community by commenting in streams, help their favorite streamers achieve their dreams, and attend exclusive events such as virtual music concerts.

How To Use Group Call

It's simple to use Group Call when joining as a host or a guest.

First, install the LIVIT app! Join as a host: Select "Group Call" in the settings when starting a live stream. Select a category to start streaming. A host can invite guests after the live stream begins. Join as a guest: When a user wants to join the Group Call of a streamer during their stream, they can either wait for an invite from a host or tap "Raise Hand" in the streaming room and wait to be added into the group. Join as a viewer: audience members can leave comments while streamers are on the Group Call. Also, gifts can be sent after selecting a streamer among the group.

About 17LIVE:

17LIVE Inc. operates the largest live streaming platform in Asia. Anyone with a talent or a passion to share can be an artist and the Company's mission is to empower artists and entertain the world through its platforms. The Company's live interactive platforms include its flagship live entertainment streaming app 17LIVE (LIVIT in English markets), Meme Live and live streaming shopping platforms HandsUP and FBBuy. For more information about 17LIVE, please visit https://about.17.live/ .

