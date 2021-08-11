Global Live Streaming App LIVIT Reveals Jam-Packed August Content Schedule

Launching the first-ever Dance Quest competition on the platform, LIVIT has partnered with Quest Crew's Ryan Conferido to host the show, who will lend his expertise to a new wave of talented dancers and streamers. The Dance Quest auditions will be held over a three week period, beginning on August 10th at 7pm PST and will run every Tuesday through August 24th. To audition, all contestants will need to use the group call feature on the app. Contestants will be competing for a $2,500 grand prize as well as in-app badges and coins. The first episode of Dance Quest is scheduled to begin on August 31st.

The One Take talent competition is back with the official third season and will be the biggest and most exciting season to date. After an incredible Season 2 ending with two winners and heartfelt moments, LIVIT and Flawless Real Talk have teamed up to giveaway a $10,000 grand prize to the winner of the competition. The audition process will take place over a one week period, starting August 16th through August 22nd and will be every night at 7pm PST. To audition, all contestants will need to use the group call feature on the app. The first episode of the season is set to debut on August 25th with new surprises in store for fans watching around the world on the LIVIT app.

Finishing off the month on August 27th, Live Lounge: Presented by 17LIVE will host the first-ever live concert showcase for global superstar Kygo's Palm Tree Records, which is a joint venture with Sony Music Entertainment. The concert will be live-streamed exclusively on the LIVIT app on the LIVIT Official Account in the app, found HERE .

Flawless Real Talk mentions, "We have seen some amazing talent in the first 2 seasons of the 'One Take Talent Competition.' This is a great opportunity for up and coming creators to be part of something special. For Season 3, we are going even bigger with a $10,000 cash prize and expanding our audition process to streamers around the world! This will be a virtual competition you'll never forget! Let's see who has what it takes to win it all! Only on LIVIT."

Ryan Conferido adds, "I don't think there's a platform that gives dancers this much freedom to be themselves; let alone reward them this well for it. So I'm definitely excited to partner with LIVIT and get this going for the international community of dancers. There's really nothing like this. I have zero context on anyone who might call in to audition; so I'm gonna be as clueless, impressed, disappointed or shocked as every viewer. I can't wait."

LIVIT August Content Schedule

August 10th-24th: Dance Quest auditions every Tuesday at 7pm PST

August 16th-22nd: One Take Season 3 auditions everyday at 7pm PST

August 25th: One Take Season 3 Episode #1

August 27th: Live Lounge: Presented by 17LIVE With Kygo's Palm Tree Records

August 31st: Dance Quest Episode #1

One Take talent show host and emerging hip hop star, Flawless Real Talk placed second on the Netflix competition show Rhythm + Flow, hosted by Chance the Rapper, Cardi B, and T.I. Since then he's used LIVIT to stream exclusive content and give his fans a behind-the-scenes look into his life. Initially, Flawless joined the LIVIT community because he wanted to connect with his fans worldwide on a more personal level, as well as give back to the rising industry stars in the music industry. Following his Netflix success, he quickly learned that he wanted to give others the same opportunity LIVIT gave him by showcasing their skills to audiences everywhere and looks forward to seeing who they can discover next.

Dance Quest host and professional dancer, Ryan Conferido received global recognition as the co-founder and member of the hip hop dance group Quest Crew. In 2009, Ryan received global recognition with Quest Crew as the 1st place champions of MTV's America's Best Dance Crew, and also reclaimed their #1 title in the eighth season of the show in 2015. Quest Crew also earned an Emmy award in 2016 in the "Best Choreography" category for their routine on America's Best Dance Crew. Ryan began his dance career auditioning for dance competitions such as So You Think You Can Dance and World of Dance. Ryan has been seen in music videos for global music superstars LMFAO, Far East Movement, brand campaigns for Nike, and the motion picture film Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel.

Powered by Taiwan-based 17LIVE, a leading global social entertainment company, LIVIT was launched in 2019 and has more than 45 million registered users across the globe. As the largest live streaming platform in Asia, LIVIT is expanding to multiple international markets. LIVIT plans for its North American operation to be a curated space where artists can collaborate, interact directly with fans and grow their careers. No matter who you are, or which corner of the world you reside in, you can connect with anyone through LIVIT's media platform to showcase your talents and passions and realize your dreams. LIVIT is available for free download on iOS and Android.

About 17LIVE:

17LIVE operates the largest live streaming platform in Developed Asia. Anyone with a talent or a passion to share can be an artist and the Company's mission is to empower artists and entertain the world through its platforms. The Company's live interactive platforms include its flagship live entertainment streaming app 17LIVE, Meme Live and live streaming shopping platforms HandsUP and FBBuy. For more information about 17LIVE, please visit https://about.17.live/ .

SOURCE LIVIT

Related Links

https://www.letslivit.com/

