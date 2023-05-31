Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Report 2023: Sector to Grow by 19.85% Annually Through 2031

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liver cancer therapeutics market size attained a value of USD 2.09 billion in 2022, driven by the rising prevalence of liver cancer and the growing demand for effective treatment options across the globe.

The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.85% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to reach a value of USD 10.68 billion by 2031.



Liver Cancer Therapeutics: Introduction



Liver cancer, also known as hepatic cancer, is a type of cancer that starts in the cells of the liver. It is a serious and life-threatening disease that occurs when normal liver cells begin to grow uncontrollably and form a tumour. Liver cancer can be primary, which means it starts in the liver, or secondary, which means it has spread to the liver from another part of the body.



The exact cause of liver cancer is unknown, but there are several risk factors that increase the likelihood of developing the disease. These include chronic infection with hepatitis B or C, heavy alcohol use, obesity, diabetes, exposure to aflatoxins, and certain genetic conditions.



Symptoms of liver cancer may include abdominal pain or swelling, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), unexplained weight loss, fatigue, and loss of appetite. However, in some cases, there may be no symptoms until the cancer has advanced.



Treatment options for liver cancer depend on the stage of the disease and may include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. Early detection and treatment can improve the chances of a successful outcome, but the prognosis for liver cancer can be poor, particularly in advanced cases. Therefore, it is important to take steps to reduce the risk of developing liver cancer, such as getting vaccinated against hepatitis B, limiting alcohol consumption, maintaining a healthy weight, and getting regular check-ups with a healthcare provider.



Liver Cancer Epidemiology



Liver cancer is the sixth most commonly diagnosed cancer and the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were approximately 905,677 new cases of liver cancer and 830,180 deaths from the disease globally in 2020.



The incidence of liver cancer varies by geographic region, with the highest rates observed in East and Southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. The incidence is also higher in men than in women, with a male-to-female ratio of 2:1.



Chronic infection with hepatitis B or C is the leading cause of liver cancer, accounting for approximately 80% of cases globally. Other risk factors include heavy alcohol use, obesity, diabetes, exposure to aflatoxins, and certain genetic conditions such as hemochromatosis and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.



The prognosis for liver cancer is generally poor, with a 5-year survival rate of less than 20%. However, the prognosis can vary depending on the stage of the cancer at diagnosis and the treatment options available. Early detection and treatment can improve outcomes, but the majority of liver cancer cases are diagnosed at a late stage when treatment options are limited. Therefore, prevention strategies such as vaccination against hepatitis B and reducing exposure to risk factors are crucial in reducing the burden of liver cancer.



Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Segmentations

Market Breakup by Cancer Type

Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Cholangio Carcinoma

Hepatoblastoma

Others

Market Breakup by Therapy Type

Ablation Therapy

Embolization Therapy

Radiation Therapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy

Market Breakup by Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Scenario



The global liver cancer therapeutics market is focused on the development and commercialization of drugs and therapies for the treatment of liver cancer.



The market for liver cancer therapeutics is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of liver cancer, rising demand for effective treatment options, and the growing awareness about the disease among the general population.



Geographically, the market for liver cancer therapeutics is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is currently the largest market for liver cancer therapeutics, due to the high prevalence of liver cancer in the region and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing prevalence of liver cancer in the region and the growing demand for effective treatment options.



Overall, the global liver cancer therapeutics market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of liver cancer and the growing demand for effective treatment options.



Key Players in the Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the global liver cancer therapeutics market. The companies included in the market are as follows:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eisai Co.,Ltd

Exelixis Inc

Merck & Co. Inc

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Pfizer Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Executive Summary



3 Liver Cancer Overview



4 Patient Profile



5 Liver Cancer Epidemiology Analysis



6 Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Overview



7 Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Landscape



8 Liver Cancer Therapeutics Challenges and Unmet Needs



9 Cost of Treatment



10 Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Dynamics



11 Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Segmentation



12 North America Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market



13 Europe Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market



14 Asia Pacific Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market



15 Latin America Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market



16 Middle East and Africa Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market



17 Regulatory Framework



18 Patent Analysis



19 Grants Analysis



20 Clinical Trials Analysis



21 Funding and Investment Analysis



22 Partnership and Collaborations Analysis



23 Supplier Landscape



24 Liver Cancer Therapeutics - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)



25 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)



26 Company Competitiveness Analysis (Additional Insight)

27 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)



