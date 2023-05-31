Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Report 2023: Sector to Grow by 19.85% Annually Through 2031

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liver cancer therapeutics market size attained a value of USD 2.09 billion in 2022, driven by the rising prevalence of liver cancer and the growing demand for effective treatment options across the globe.

The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.85% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to reach a value of USD 10.68 billion by 2031.

Liver Cancer Therapeutics: Introduction

Liver cancer, also known as hepatic cancer, is a type of cancer that starts in the cells of the liver. It is a serious and life-threatening disease that occurs when normal liver cells begin to grow uncontrollably and form a tumour. Liver cancer can be primary, which means it starts in the liver, or secondary, which means it has spread to the liver from another part of the body.

The exact cause of liver cancer is unknown, but there are several risk factors that increase the likelihood of developing the disease. These include chronic infection with hepatitis B or C, heavy alcohol use, obesity, diabetes, exposure to aflatoxins, and certain genetic conditions.

Symptoms of liver cancer may include abdominal pain or swelling, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), unexplained weight loss, fatigue, and loss of appetite. However, in some cases, there may be no symptoms until the cancer has advanced.

Treatment options for liver cancer depend on the stage of the disease and may include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. Early detection and treatment can improve the chances of a successful outcome, but the prognosis for liver cancer can be poor, particularly in advanced cases. Therefore, it is important to take steps to reduce the risk of developing liver cancer, such as getting vaccinated against hepatitis B, limiting alcohol consumption, maintaining a healthy weight, and getting regular check-ups with a healthcare provider.

Liver Cancer Epidemiology

Liver cancer is the sixth most commonly diagnosed cancer and the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were approximately 905,677 new cases of liver cancer and 830,180 deaths from the disease globally in 2020.

The incidence of liver cancer varies by geographic region, with the highest rates observed in East and Southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. The incidence is also higher in men than in women, with a male-to-female ratio of 2:1.

Chronic infection with hepatitis B or C is the leading cause of liver cancer, accounting for approximately 80% of cases globally. Other risk factors include heavy alcohol use, obesity, diabetes, exposure to aflatoxins, and certain genetic conditions such as hemochromatosis and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

The prognosis for liver cancer is generally poor, with a 5-year survival rate of less than 20%. However, the prognosis can vary depending on the stage of the cancer at diagnosis and the treatment options available. Early detection and treatment can improve outcomes, but the majority of liver cancer cases are diagnosed at a late stage when treatment options are limited. Therefore, prevention strategies such as vaccination against hepatitis B and reducing exposure to risk factors are crucial in reducing the burden of liver cancer.

Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Segmentations
Market Breakup by Cancer Type

  • Hepatocellular Carcinoma
  • Cholangio Carcinoma
  • Hepatoblastoma
  • Others

Market Breakup by Therapy Type

  • Ablation Therapy
  • Embolization Therapy
  • Radiation Therapy
  • Targeted Therapy
  • Immunotherapy
  • Chemotherapy

Market Breakup by Route of Administration

  • Oral
  • Intravenous

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies

Market Breakup by Region
North America

  • United States of America
  • Canada

Europe

  • United Kingdom
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Others

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • ASEAN
  • Australia
  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Mexico
  • Others

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Nigeria
  • South Africa
  • Others

Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Scenario

The global liver cancer therapeutics market is focused on the development and commercialization of drugs and therapies for the treatment of liver cancer.

The market for liver cancer therapeutics is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of liver cancer, rising demand for effective treatment options, and the growing awareness about the disease among the general population.

Geographically, the market for liver cancer therapeutics is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is currently the largest market for liver cancer therapeutics, due to the high prevalence of liver cancer in the region and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing prevalence of liver cancer in the region and the growing demand for effective treatment options.

Overall, the global liver cancer therapeutics market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of liver cancer and the growing demand for effective treatment options.

Key Players in the Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market

The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the global liver cancer therapeutics market. The companies included in the market are as follows:

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  • Eisai Co.,Ltd
  • Exelixis Inc
  • Merck & Co. Inc
  • Bayer AG
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc
  • Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Executive Summary

3 Liver Cancer Overview

4 Patient Profile

5 Liver Cancer Epidemiology Analysis

6 Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Overview

7 Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Landscape

8 Liver Cancer Therapeutics Challenges and Unmet Needs

9 Cost of Treatment

10 Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Dynamics

11 Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Segmentation

12 North America Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market

13 Europe Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market

14 Asia Pacific Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market

15 Latin America Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market

16 Middle East and Africa Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market

17 Regulatory Framework

18 Patent Analysis

19 Grants Analysis

20 Clinical Trials Analysis

21 Funding and Investment Analysis

22 Partnership and Collaborations Analysis

23 Supplier Landscape

24 Liver Cancer Therapeutics - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)

25 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)

26 Company Competitiveness Analysis (Additional Insight)

27 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)

