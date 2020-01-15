Global Livestock Monitoring Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Livestock Monitoring market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 18%.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$735.2 Million by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$39.7 Million to the regionâ€™s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$33.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$33.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the worldâ€™s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$257.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Afimilk Ltd.; Boumatic, LLC; Dairymaster USA Inc.; DeLaval; GEA Group AG; Infovet; Lely Holding S.Ã .r.l.; Scr Dairy Inc., an Independent Division of Allflex Group; Sum-It Computer Systems, Ltd.; Valley Agricultural Software (VAS)







IV. COMPETITION



AFIMILK LTD.

BOUMATIC, LLC

DAIRYMASTER USA

DELAVAL

GEA GROUP AG

INFOVET

LELY HOLDING SARL

SCR DAIRY INC., AN INDEPENDENT DIVISION OF ALLFLEX GROUP

SUM-IT COMPUTER SYSTEMS, LTD.

VALLEY AGRICULTURAL SOFTWARE (VAS)



V. CURATED RESEARCH

