Global Living Room Furniture Market Analysis and Forecasts Report 2023-2031: Materials, Trends, and Design - The Evolution of the Industry

Living room furniture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2031

This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2021 to 2031 considering 2022 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2031.

The current report provides both quantitative and qualitative insights into various aspects of the market, including micro and macro environmental analysis, market trends, competitive intelligence, segment analysis, Porter's Five Forces model, top-winning strategies, top investment markets, emerging trends, technological analysis, case studies, strategic conclusions, and recommendations, among other key market insights.

Furniture has evolved into an indispensable component of human life throughout history. It is typically crafted from materials such as plastic, wood, and metal and serves to enhance the comfort and functionality of living spaces. Common pieces of furniture found in homes include tables, chairs, and sofa sets, which are commonly used in living rooms.

The global market for living room furniture is experiencing rapid growth and is poised for significant expansion over the next seven years. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing purchasing power of households, changing lifestyles, and the rising trend of purchasing living room furniture through online channels. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the living room furniture market until 2031.

Currently, the North America region dominates the living room furniture market in terms of revenue share and is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period. Factors contributing to this dominance include robust real estate growth, increased residential construction, and rising personal disposable income in developing countries.

Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness an expansion of the living room furniture market due to these same factors. However, challenges such as a shortage of skilled labor, especially in countries like China and India, inadequate transportation facilities, and insufficient infrastructure may hinder market growth.

The global living room furniture market is primarily concentrated in North America. Major players in the industry are employing various market strategies to enter new markets, enhance their market position, and expand their distribution networks.

Competitive Analysis

Market Positioning of Key Living Room Furniture Market Vendors

Strategies Adopted by Living Room Furniture Market Vendors

Key Industry Strategies

Tier Analysis 2022 Versus 2031

Key Players Identified Across the Value Chain

Ashley Furniture

IKEA

Williams-Sonoma

Steelcase

Knoll Inc.

Masco Corp

Sears Holdings Corp

KOKUYO Furniture Co.Ltd

Herman Miller Inc

Report Summary

Market Snapshot: Global Living Room Furniture Market

Global Living Room Furniture Market, By Material (US$ Million)

Global Living Room Furniture Market, By Price Range (US$ Million)

Global Living Room Furniture Market, By Sales Channel (US$ Million)

Global Living Room Furniture Market, By Geography (US$ Million)

Attractive Investment Proposition by Geography, 2022

Market Segmentation

Material

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Leather

Wood

Price Range

Premium

Mid

Low

Sales Channel

Online Store

Offline Store

