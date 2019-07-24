NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global LNG Liquefaction Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Liquefaction Terminals



Summary

"Global LNG Liquefaction Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Liquefaction Terminals", is a comprehensive report on the global LNG liquefaction industry. The report provides terminal name, operator name and design liquefaction processing capacity for all active, planned, announced, suspended, and decommissioned liquefaction terminals globally by region and country for the period 2013-2023. Planned and announced (new-build) liquefaction terminals capacity additions, and existing capacity expansions, by region and by key countries in a region were also included. The report provides global and regional new-build LNG liquefaction capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, from 2019 to 2023. The report also provides information on contracted, and non-contracted LNG supply, and LNG exports globally by region. Further, the report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts at the regional level, wherever available.



Scope

- Updated information on all active, planned and announced liquefaction terminals globally with start year up to 2023

- Provides capacity data by liquefaction terminals from 2013 to 2018, outlook up to 2023

- Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, terminal status for all active, planned and announced liquefaction terminals globally

- Provides capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries for planned and announced (new-build) liquefaction terminals till 2023

- Latest developments and contracts related to liquefaction terminals, wherever available.



Reasons to buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on active, planned and announced liquefaction terminals globally

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook of capacity data

- Assess key liquefaction terminals data of your competitors.



