Global Load Balancer Market Report 2023: Major Players Include A10 Networks, Kemp Technologies, Hewlett-Packard Development and Inlab Networks

The global load balancer market grew from $4.98 billion in 2022 to $5.78 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The load balancer market is expected to grow to $10.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.6%.

Major players in the load balancer market are A10 Networks, Kemp Technologies, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Inlab Networks GmbH, Nginx, Azure Traffic Manage, HAProxy, Varnish Software, Amazon Web Services Inc., Loadbalancerorg, Traefik, Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Radware and Palo Alto Networks.

A load balancer refers to a device that serves as a reverse proxy and distributes network or application traffic among several servers. The load balancer is used to increase the overall speed of applications and helps to boost the application dependability and increase the capacity by executing application-specific tasks and reducing the load on servers involved with managing and maintaining network sessions and applications.



The main types of load balancer markets are local load balancers and global load balancers. Local load balancers are used to improve application availability and responsiveness and prevent server overload. The local load balancer is a load balancing within the data center and distributing network traffic across multiple servers.

The components are hardware, software, and services and the enterprise sizes are large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. The various Industry Verticals are BFSI, IT and telecom, retail, government, manufacturing, media and entertainment, healthcare, and other industry.



Technological advancements in load balancers have emerged as a key trend in the load balancer market. Major companies operating in the market are developing advanced technologies such as the ZeroLB that uses a pattern for load balancing technology to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in 2021, Kong Inc., a US-based manufacturer of cloud connectivity companies introduced ZeroLB - a modern, decentralized load balancing pattern that seeks to eliminate every load balancer installed in front of specific services and applications. ZeroLB eliminates the need for hardware, software, and elastic cloud load balancers. This technology can also handle many devices by executing applications and helps in load control.



North America was the largest region in the load balancer market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the load balancer market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the load balancer market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Load Balancer Market Characteristics



3. Load Balancer Market Trends And Strategies



4. Load Balancer Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Load Balancer Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Load Balancer Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Load Balancer Market



5. Load Balancer Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Load Balancer Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Load Balancer Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Load Balancer Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Load Balancer Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Local Load Balancer

Global Load Balancer

6.2. Global Load Balancer Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hardware

Software

Services

6.3. Global Load Balancer Market, Segmentation By Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Large Enterprises

Small And Medium Sized Enterprises

6.4. Global Load Balancer Market, Segmentation By Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

On-Premise

Cloud

6.5. Global Load Balancer Market, Segmentation By Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI)

Information Technology (IT) And Telecom

Retail

Government

Manufacturing

Media And Entertainment

Healthcare

Other Industries

7. Load Balancer Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Load Balancer Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Load Balancer Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

