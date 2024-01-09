Global Load Break Switches Strategic Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2030 - Digitalization of Utilities Offers Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Load Break Switches - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Load Break Switches Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2030

The global market for Load Break Switches estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

An introduction to Load Break Switch sets the stage for understanding this essential electrical component. This report then delves into its key end-uses, shedding light on the diverse applications that rely on Load Break Switch technology.

The current market scenario and outlook for Load Break Switches are discussed, providing insights into the industry's dynamics and future prospects. Among product types, Gas Insulated Switches emerge as the largest and fastest-growing segment, while Vacuum Load Breaking Switches also continue to gain traction.

Gas-Insulated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Vacuum segment is estimated at 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

In developed markets, the aging power infrastructure underscores the need for replacement and upgrades, presenting opportunities for Load Break Switch solutions. Leading players in the Load Breaking Switch market are identified, and their competitive positions are evaluated. The report provides insights into the Global Key Competitors' Percentage Market Share in 2022, categorizing their Competitive Market Presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $511 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR

The report emphasizes the significant growth potential offered by new infrastructure projects, upgrades, and expansions in developing countries. It highlights the estimated global power generation infrastructure requirements, especially in regions like China, India, and Latin America, over the period 2010-2030. Additionally, the drive for rural electrification in developing countries is promoting further growth in the Load Break Switch market.

The Load Break Switches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$511 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$650.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demand for Compact Load Break Switches Drive Market Growth

Digitalization of Utilities Offers Growth Opportunities to the Market

Surge in Energy Consumption Leading to Rise in Power Production, Transmission and Distribution: Foundation for Market Growth

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by End-Use Sector (1995, 2017 and 2040)

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA , China , India , Russia , Brazil , EU, Middle East and Rest of World

, , , , , EU, and Rest of World Dynamics in the World Manufacturing Sector Favor Expansion in Load Break Switch Market

Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018

New Investments in Power Distribution Sector and Refurbishment of Aging Power Infrastructure Significantly Impact Growth Trends

Slowing Oil & Gas Sector and Substitutes like Vacuum Circuit Breaker Pose Challenges

High Cost Restrains Market Growth

Energy Storage Set to Disrupt Investments in Transmission and Distribution Infrastructure

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 48 Featured)

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Legrand SA

Powell Industries, Inc.

G&W Electric Company

Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co., Ltd.

Katko OY

Arteche Group

Ensto Group

ETI Elektroelement d.d.

Lucy Electric Ltd.

EKOSinerji Elektrik San. ve Tic. A.S.

Huayi Electric Co., Ltd.

LS Electric Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ee1on6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets