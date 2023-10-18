Global Loader Market to Reach $26.87 Billion by 2027, Driven by Rising Construction and Green Building Initiatives

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Loader Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global loader market is poised for steady growth, with projections indicating an increase from $22.36 billion in 2022 to $23.26 billion in 2023, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. Further expansion is expected, with the market forecasted to reach $26.87 billion by 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 3.7%.

Major Players:

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Limited

Volvo Construction Equipment

Caterpillar Inc.

Komatsu Limited

Deere And Company

Hyundai Doosan Infracore Company Limited

CNH Industrial NV

Sany Heavy Industry Company Limited

Cummins Inc.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Company Limited

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Company Limited

Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Company Limited

Lonking Holdings Limited

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Limited

Reasons to Purchase:

Global Perspective: Access comprehensive insights covering 50+ geographies. COVID-19 Impact: Understand the market's response as the virus impact wanes. Geopolitical Factors: Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's influence on agriculture, energy, and mineral supply chains. Inflation Impact: Measure the effects of high global inflation on market growth. Local Strategies: Create regional and country-specific approaches based on local data. Growth Segments: Identify investment opportunities within the market. Competitive Edge: Utilize forecast data, market drivers, and trends to outperform competitors. Customer Insights: Understand customer behavior through the latest market shares. Benchmarking: Evaluate performance against key competitors. Support Presentations: Enhance internal and external presentations with high-quality data and analysis.

Loaders are versatile machines used for transporting and lifting various materials such as soil, sand, rocks, and more across multiple industries. They play vital roles in pipe laying, debris clearing, construction, agriculture, and landscaping.

Loader Types:

Backhoe: Ideal for heavy debris movement, digging, landscaping, and material transport in construction and agriculture.

Skid Steer: Widely used in mining, construction, waste management, and other applications.

Crawler: Offers stability and traction for demanding tasks.

Wheeled: Provides flexibility and mobility for various projects.

Engine Types:

Up to 250 hp

250-500 hp

More than 500 hp

Payload Capacity:

3-5 tons

6-10 tons

11-15 tons

15 tons and above

Applications: Mining, construction, waste management, and more.

The loader market research report offers comprehensive statistics, including market size, regional shares, competitive analysis, detailed segments, trends, and growth opportunities. It provides an in-depth analysis of the current and future industry landscape.

Key Trend: Product innovation is driving market growth, with a focus on reducing carbon emissions and fuel consumption. For example, Greenland Technologies launched the GEL-1800 Electric Loader, a sustainable solution with reduced emissions, low noise, and lower maintenance costs.

Geographical Highlights: In 2022, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the loader market. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Countries Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Green Building Boost: The rising adoption of green building practices, aimed at conserving resources and reducing environmental impact, is expected to drive loader market growth. Green building construction relies on loaders for efficient material handling, contributing to sustainability goals.

The loader market encompasses sales of mini loaders, including related services. It represents the revenues gained by manufacturers or creators of goods, both directly to end customers and through various channels within specified geographies.

Market Value: The market value is defined as the revenues generated by organizations within the specified market and geography, typically in USD.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Loader Market Characteristics



3. Loader Market Trends And Strategies



4. Loader Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Loader Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Loader Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Loader Market



5. Loader Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Loader Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Loader Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Loader Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Loader Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Backhoe

Skid Steer

Crawler

Wheeled

6.2. Global Loader Market, Segmentation By Engine Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Upto 250 HP

250-500 HP

More than 500 HP

6.3. Global Loader Market, Segmentation By Payload Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

3-5 Tons

6-10 Tons

11-15 Tons

15 Tons And Above

6.4. Global Loader Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Mining

Construction

Waste Management

Other Applications

7. Loader Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Loader Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Loader Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/meuv7i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets