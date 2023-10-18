Global Loader Market to Reach $26.87 Billion by 2027, Driven by Rising Construction and Green Building Initiatives

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Loader Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global loader market is poised for steady growth, with projections indicating an increase from $22.36 billion in 2022 to $23.26 billion in 2023, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. Further expansion is expected, with the market forecasted to reach $26.87 billion by 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 3.7%.

Major Players:

  • Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Limited
  • Volvo Construction Equipment
  • Caterpillar Inc.
  • Komatsu Limited
  • Deere And Company
  • Hyundai Doosan Infracore Company Limited
  • CNH Industrial NV
  • Sany Heavy Industry Company Limited
  • Cummins Inc.
  • Hyundai Heavy Industries Company Limited
  • Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Company Limited
  • Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Company Limited
  • Lonking Holdings Limited
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries Limited

Loaders are versatile machines used for transporting and lifting various materials such as soil, sand, rocks, and more across multiple industries. They play vital roles in pipe laying, debris clearing, construction, agriculture, and landscaping.

Loader Types:

  • Backhoe: Ideal for heavy debris movement, digging, landscaping, and material transport in construction and agriculture.
  • Skid Steer: Widely used in mining, construction, waste management, and other applications.
  • Crawler: Offers stability and traction for demanding tasks.
  • Wheeled: Provides flexibility and mobility for various projects.

Engine Types:

  • Up to 250 hp
  • 250-500 hp
  • More than 500 hp

Payload Capacity:

  • 3-5 tons
  • 6-10 tons
  • 11-15 tons
  • 15 tons and above

Applications: Mining, construction, waste management, and more.

The loader market research report offers comprehensive statistics, including market size, regional shares, competitive analysis, detailed segments, trends, and growth opportunities. It provides an in-depth analysis of the current and future industry landscape.

Key Trend: Product innovation is driving market growth, with a focus on reducing carbon emissions and fuel consumption. For example, Greenland Technologies launched the GEL-1800 Electric Loader, a sustainable solution with reduced emissions, low noise, and lower maintenance costs.

Geographical Highlights: In 2022, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the loader market. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Countries Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Green Building Boost: The rising adoption of green building practices, aimed at conserving resources and reducing environmental impact, is expected to drive loader market growth. Green building construction relies on loaders for efficient material handling, contributing to sustainability goals.

The loader market encompasses sales of mini loaders, including related services. It represents the revenues gained by manufacturers or creators of goods, both directly to end customers and through various channels within specified geographies.

Market Value: The market value is defined as the revenues generated by organizations within the specified market and geography, typically in USD.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Loader Market Characteristics

3. Loader Market Trends And Strategies

4. Loader Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Loader Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Loader Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Loader Market

5. Loader Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Loader Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Loader Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Loader Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Loader Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Backhoe
  • Skid Steer
  • Crawler
  • Wheeled

6.2. Global Loader Market, Segmentation By Engine Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Upto 250 HP

250-500 HP

  • More than 500 HP

6.3. Global Loader Market, Segmentation By Payload Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
3-5 Tons
6-10 Tons
11-15 Tons
15 Tons And Above
6.4. Global Loader Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Mining
  • Construction
  • Waste Management
  • Other Applications

7. Loader Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Loader Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Loader Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

