Global Loan Servicing Software Market to Grow by USD 2.43 Billion, Accelerates at a CAGR of Almost 12% | Technavio

The rising demand for efficiency in lending operations is one of the major factors driving market growth. However, factors such as the threat from open-source loan servicing software may impede the market growth.

https://www.technavio.com/report/loan-servicing-software-market-size-industry-analysis

Loan Servicing Software Market: Deployment Landscape

Based on the deployment, the cloud-based segment saw maximum growth in 2019. Digitization of businesses, expanding geographical presence of financial services companies, and innovations in data security, and the advent of cloud-based offerings are some of the factors driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Loan Servicing Software Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have sustainable growth during the forecast period. About 48% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The government-supported enterprises offering increased financing for mortgage lenders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market in North America.

The US and Canada are the key markets for loan servicing software in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Applied Business Software Inc.

Black Knight Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

ISGN Corp.

LOAN SERVICING SOFT Inc.

Mortgage Builder

Nortridge Software LLC

Shaw Systems Associates LLC

Simnang LLC

Turaz Global Sarl

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market landscape

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver-Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

