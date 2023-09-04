Global Location Analytics Market Forecast to 2027 - Navigating Challenges Amidst Tech Pressure and Recovery Could Prove Lucrative

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Location Analytics Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Location Type (Indoor Location and Outdoor Location), Application, Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size, Industry Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The location analytics market size is projected to grow from USD 18.0 billion in 2022 to USD 33.2 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%

Businesses face new challenges because of the pressure to maintain a competitive edge through technology, as well as the need to accommodate changing consumer dynamics as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Companies that have done well can attribute their success to their willingness to adapt to changing business and technology paradigms, with many taking a data-driven approach to strategic decisions such as site selection, competitive analysis, and portfolio optimization. However, in order to fully benefit from the insights data can provide, businesses must have the right tools.

Asia Pacific has continually presented lucrative market opportunities for location analytics Solutions providers with an increase in location analytics across its developed and emerging countries. Japan, China, and India have displayed growth opportunities in the location analytics market. Asia Pacific is expected to appear as the fastest-growing region in location analytics solution demands during the forecast period.

Major vendors offering location analytics solutions and services across the globe are SAS Institute (US), Oracle (US), Esri (US), IBM (US), and Precisely (US), among others.

Based on component, services to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment of the location analytics market is further segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services are further segmented into consulting, support and maintenance, and system integration and implementation services. The services play an important part in the overall location analytics implementation process, especially for tracking and navigation.

Cloud deployment to account for larger market size during forecast period

By deployment type, the cloud-based location analytics segment is estimated to account for a larger market size during the forecast period. Cloud-based location solutions enable access to high-definition imagery and street-based maps on the go, driving the growth of the cloud segment in the location analytics market.

Sales and marketing optimization applications to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The sales and marketing optimization segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Location intelligence tools reduce the complexity of the sales & marketing processes by gathering adequate relevant data for marketing campaigns and predicting outcomes. Sales professionals use geospatial analytics and data to analyze customer behavior, improve on-field conversions, and find new leads.

Indoor location segment to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period

The location analytics market by location type has been segmented into outdoor and indoor locations. Indoor location technologies streamline the use of smartphones by incorporating GPS and other positioning technologies with style mapping, which provides navigation services.

