Global Location Based Advertising (LBA) Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Location Based Advertising (LBA) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$235.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 51.1%. Retail Outlets, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 50.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$89 Billion by the year 2025, Retail Outlets will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 47.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$9.6 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$9.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Retail Outlets will reach a market size of US$3.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 58.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$55.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AT&T, Inc.; Estimote, Inc.; PayPal, Inc.; Qualcomm Inc.







AT&T, INC.

ESTIMOTE, INC.

PAYPAL, INC.

QUALCOMM, INC.

APPLE, INC.

BHARAT SANCHAR NIGAM LTD.

NOKIA CORPORATION

PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION

TELENAV

VODAFONE GROUP PLC



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818085/?utm_source=PRN



