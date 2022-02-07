Global Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Report 2021-2026: Integrating SMS in LBA Increases Success Rate of Reaching Target Customers

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Location Based Advertising (LBA) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market to Reach US$133 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for Location Based Advertising (LBA) estimated at US$63.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$133 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is propelled by rapid digitization across various industry verticals, increasing dependence of marketers on consumer data, along with rising penetration of GPS-enabled mobile devices and the internet. Growing usage of mobile data and mobile search, increasing penetration of smartphone devices, and favorable consumer demographics also boost market prospects.

With mobile Internet growing at a much faster rate than computer-based Internet access, particularly in the developing countries and among the younger demographic, LBA is expected to grow at robust rate. Technological advancements, especially in the mobile phone segment and the development of novel advertisement platforms in conjunction with the requirement to reach customers on the move is another factor driving the use of LBA.

In order to gain greater acceptance, LBA applications need to include the required technology to allow user freedom in search and at the same time determine the type of advertisement to reach the consumer. Also, emphasis must be placed on the advertisement context to gain the attention of user. The increased use of Wi-Fi technology also supports the growth of LBA especially in indoor environments.



Retail Outlets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.2% CAGR to reach US$62.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Public Places segment is readjusted to a revised 14.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.3% share of the global Location Based Advertising (LBA) market.

The public places segment's growth is due to growing adoption of LBS among institutions, brands, and enterprises in public places. Businesses and brands with physical stores can join hands with analytics companies and LBS providers for geofencing locations, which will enable them to capture the audiences visiting such locations.



Airports Segment to Reach $22.3 Billion by 2026

Airports represent an established end-use application sector for location-based advertising. Several options for advertising in airlines have come up, of which location-based advertising is one that is gaining increasing foothold. Airports now offer private Wi-Fi networks freely, which are being used by marketers to obtain location-based information about customers.

The airlines then provide passengers with targeted advertising based on their interests and preferences. In the global Airports segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$19.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 14.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

COVID-19 Pandemic Upends the Advertising Landscape

The Market for Contextual Advertising and the Pandemic Impact

COVID-19 Impact on Advertising Industry Affects AI Investments

Advertising: Essential for Corporate/Brand Survival & Existence

Activity-based and Location-based: The two Leading Contextual Advertising Types

Rising Importance of Location-based Advertising Augurs Well

Evolution of LBA and Factors Responsible for its Success

Benefits of LBA

Location-Based Advertising: Types

Examples of Successful Location-Based Mobile Advertising

Launching a Successful LB Marketing Campaign

Geo-Location Data Vs Location Based Advertising

LVD Technology & the Future of Marketing

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Key Growth Drivers

Analysis by Application

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Aislelabs Inc.

Foursquare Labs, Inc.

Gamigo AG

GroundTruth

Scanbuy, Inc.

Yoose PTE. Ltd.

Mobile Marketing Future: Precise Location-Based Advertising

Technology Trends Impacting Location-Based Marketing

Most Marketing Budgets Prioritize and Focus on Location-Based Marketing

Growing Importance of Digital Advertising Favors Growth

Growing Relevance of AI to Location-Based Advertising

Rise in Smartphone Usage Lends Growth Opportunities for LBA

Integrating SMS in LBA Increases Success Rate of Reaching Target Customers

Launch of 5G Networks to Boost Growth

Millennials: An Important Demographic

LBA Draws Greater Consumer Insights

Mobile Search, and Navigation Apps to Drive Growth

Social Media with Location Based Features: Emerging Avenues for Marketing

Location-based Advertising Better Grasps Consumer Attention on Paid Social Media

How Location-based Advertising Helps Formulating Strategy?

Best Networks to Launch Localized Advertisements

LBA: A Useful Advertising Tool for Retail Outlets

Location-based Advertising (LBA) Gains Foothold at Airports

Geotargeting for Hospital Advertising

CheckPoints, a Location-Based Advertising Approach

Context Sensitive Advertising: Significance of Context in LBA

Issues and Challenges

Privacy Concerns Remain Big Issue

Perception of Location-Based Advertising as Spam

Restrictions on Collection of Location Data to Cost Marketers

Location Based Advertising: A Conceptual Review

Push Approach/Push Advertising

Pull Approach/Pull Advertising

LBA Ecosystem

Significant Aspects of LBA: The Three 'R's of LBA

