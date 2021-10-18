Global Log Management Market Growth Forecasts: Market Size Forecast to Grow to $4.1 Billion by 2026, with 11.9% CAGR During 2021 and 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Log Management Market by Component (Solution and Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), Vertical (IT and ITeS, BFSI, Healthcare, Telecom, and Education), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global log management market size is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2021 to USD 4.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2021 to 2026.

The major factors fueling the log management market include the increasing sophistication of cyberattacks necessitating log management for early detection of cyberattacks, the presence of stringent government regulations and compliances, and the generation of large data due to increased dependence on IT infrastructure.

The biggest challenge faced by SMEs for cybersecurity is budget constraints. With a small to medium-sized budget, most SMEs end up giving less importance to the deployment of cybersecurity solutions due to their costly nature. Though SMEs have a less or manageable client base with limited servers, they are exposed to issues, such as hacking attempts by third parties and auditing requirements by governmental or industry regulations.



Monitoring logs at a single place by SMEs results in reducing the possibilities of system downtime and results in various advantages, such as improved customer satisfaction, quick recovery from downtime, and more business intelligence.



The increasing demand for security from SMEs for improving their productivity and the pooling of knowledge base have triggered vendors to provide log management solutions at lower costs. To overcome the challenge of budget constraints, SMEs are moving toward adopting cloud-based log management services.

The market study covers the log management market size across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market across different segments: by component, by deployment mode, by organization size, by vertical and by region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

