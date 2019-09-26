Global Logic Analyzer Market Outlook 2018-2027 (2019 Report)
DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Logic Analyzer - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Logic Analyzer market accounted for $1.79 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $6.61 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.
The market is propelling due to the spectacularly high demand for consumer electronics and rising demand for testing the complex logic. However, system interaction problems are restraining the market.
A logic analyzer is an electronic instrument that catches and shows a various sign from a computerized framework. It is utilized to investigate and approve the advanced circuits of the various transports in the vehicle framework. Different buyer electronic items, for example, TVs, computer games, and mobile phones are tried by logic analyzer.
Based on Application, Automotive and transportation segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the automotive giants and other business leaders are more and more investing in autonomous vehicles. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is having a huge demand due to rapidly increasing demand for complex logic circuits and high growth in emerging countries such as us and Canada, in this region.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End user Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Logic Analyzer Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Portable Logic Analyzers
5.3 PC-Based Logic Analyzers
5.4 Modular Logic Analyzers
6 Global Logic Analyzer Market, By Channel Count
6.1 Introduction
6.2 2 to 32
6.3 32 to 80
6.4 >80
7 Global Logic Analyzer Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Integrated Circuits
7.3 Processors
7.4 Memory Cevices
7.5 Embedded Systems
7.6 Personal Computers
8 Global Logic Analyzer Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Aerospace & Defense
8.3 Automation Systems
8.4 Automotive & Transportation
8.5 Communication
8.6 Consumer Electronics
8.7 Digital Circuits
8.8 Educational & Government
8.9 Electronics & Semiconductor
8.10 Healthcare
8.11 Industrial
8.12 IT & Telecommunications
9 Global Logic Analyzer Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Keysight Technologies
11.2 Accusource Electronics
11.3 Advantest Corporation
11.4 ARM Ltd.
11.5 GAO Tek
11.6 GW Instek (Taiwan)
11.7 Hantek
11.8 NCI Logic Analyzers
11.9 OWON Technology
11.10 RED Pitaya
11.11 Rigol Technologies
11.12 Rohde & Schwarz
11.13 Scientech Technologies
11.14 Teledyne
11.15 Yokogawa Electric
11.16 Zeroplus
