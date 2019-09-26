Global Logic Analyzer Market Outlook 2018-2027 (2019 Report)

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Logic Analyzer - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Logic Analyzer market accounted for $1.79 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $6.61 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.

The market is propelling due to the spectacularly high demand for consumer electronics and rising demand for testing the complex logic. However, system interaction problems are restraining the market.

A logic analyzer is an electronic instrument that catches and shows a various sign from a computerized framework. It is utilized to investigate and approve the advanced circuits of the various transports in the vehicle framework. Different buyer electronic items, for example, TVs, computer games, and mobile phones are tried by logic analyzer.

Based on Application, Automotive and transportation segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the automotive giants and other business leaders are more and more investing in autonomous vehicles. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is having a huge demand due to rapidly increasing demand for complex logic circuits and high growth in emerging countries such as us and Canada, in this region.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End user Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Logic Analyzer Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Portable Logic Analyzers

5.3 PC-Based Logic Analyzers

5.4 Modular Logic Analyzers



6 Global Logic Analyzer Market, By Channel Count

6.1 Introduction

6.2 2 to 32

6.3 32 to 80

6.4 >80



7 Global Logic Analyzer Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Integrated Circuits

7.3 Processors

7.4 Memory Cevices

7.5 Embedded Systems

7.6 Personal Computers



8 Global Logic Analyzer Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aerospace & Defense

8.3 Automation Systems

8.4 Automotive & Transportation

8.5 Communication

8.6 Consumer Electronics

8.7 Digital Circuits

8.8 Educational & Government

8.9 Electronics & Semiconductor

8.10 Healthcare

8.11 Industrial

8.12 IT & Telecommunications



9 Global Logic Analyzer Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Keysight Technologies

11.2 Accusource Electronics

11.3 Advantest Corporation

11.4 ARM Ltd.

11.5 GAO Tek

11.6 GW Instek (Taiwan)

11.7 Hantek

11.8 NCI Logic Analyzers

11.9 OWON Technology

11.10 RED Pitaya

11.11 Rigol Technologies

11.12 Rohde & Schwarz

11.13 Scientech Technologies

11.14 Teledyne

11.15 Yokogawa Electric

11.16 Zeroplus



