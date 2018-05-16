Global Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market: Focus on Robot Type and End -User- Analysis and Forecast 2017-2021

LONDON, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market is Anticipated to Reach $14.43 Billion by 2021, Reports BIS Research



The global logistics and warehouse robot market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period 2017-2021 due to the rising need for automation across growing industrial applications.Robots can automate the repetitive and time-consuming tasks carried by the human workforce.



This potentially helps the organizations to enhance their efficiency and reduce the cost spent on training humans.Moreover, with the introduction of robots into various logistics and warehouse operations, the companies can eliminate the human intervention to some extent and reduce the unexpected human errors in the overall process.



This high scale growth of the logistics and warehouse robot industry is subsequently influencing the market.Therefore new advanced robotics technologies are being developed.



The growing e-commerce market, high efficiency at low cost and enhanced precision are some of the key drivers for the growth of the global logistics and warehouse robot market.



Moreover, the rising venture capital investments, growing Third Party Logistics (3PL) market and the introduction of industry 4.0 into logistics and warehouse is providing an opportunity for the growth of the global logistics and warehouse robot market. There are mainly six types of logistics and warehouse robot that include mobile robots, collaborative robots, articulated robots, SCARA robots, parallel robots and Cartesian robots.



In addition to this, the market of the collaborative robots is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2017-2021 due to its capability of safely working along with humans. Furthermore, the logistics and warehouse robots have been deployed by various end-users into multiple industries including automotive, e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, electrical and electronics, and others. The end-users from e-commerce industry acquired the most significant market share; in 2016, however, automotive end-users are expected to have the high growth rate during the forecast period, 2017-2021.



By analysis, the global logistics and warehouse robot market generated $2,234.3 million in the year 2016. Asia-Pacific is expected to acquire the largest revenue in the global logistics and warehouse robot market by 2021 with China acquiring the most significant market share, globally. However, North America is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2017-2021.



Following points provide a detailed description of the report content and the topics covered in the report:

This report identifies the global logistics and warehouse robot market under different segments such as types, end-user, and regions

It examines the prime supply-side factors affecting the growth of the market along with the current and future trends, market drivers, restraints, and challenges prevalent in the global logistics and warehouse robot market

The report also highlights the value chain of the industry with the primary focus on the technology roadmap

Detailed competitive analysis has been included in this report which focuses on the -key market developments & strategies followed by the top players in the market. Additionally, the competitive benchmarking map has been included in the existing study which analyzes the competitive strength of the players in the global logistics and warehouse robot market

Different types of the logistics and warehouse robot, such as mobile robots, collaborative robots, articulated robots, SCARA robots, parallel robots and cartesian robots, have been estimated and analyzed

Different end-users of the logistics and warehouse robot, such as automotive, e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, electrical and electronics, and others, have been estimated and analyzed in the report

The global logistics and warehouse robot market has been analyzed in the report for the major regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world

A detailed Porter's Five Forces analysis has been included in the report. Furthermore, the report also focuses on providing information on the key participants and future opportunities in the global logistics and warehouse robot market

The study provides detailed analysis of the 15 key players in the global logistics and warehouse robot market including ABB Robotics, Fanuc Corporation, Kuka AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Omron Adept Technologies, Inc., Amazon Robotics, Daifuku Co., Ltd, Rethink Robotics, IAM Robotics, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Fetch Robotics, Inc., KION Group AG, Aethon Inc., GreyOrange and Seegrid Corporation, in the Company Profiles section. This section covers business financials, company snapshots, key products & services, major developments, future programs (if any), and, the individual SWOT analysis.



Executive Summary

Robots are the machines which automate the tasks that are usually carried out by humans.Initially, there were very few robots that were introduced into the manufacturing sector for performing some of the repetitive manufacturing operations.



Gradually, other industries realized its potential across various applications that help the humans to save time and energy.However, the emergence of artificial intelligence into robots has revolutionized the robotics industry.



Robots are now able to work along with human beings and have decision-making capabilities.In addition, the massive benefits of robots have paved the way for their entrance into various industries including banking, healthcare, retail, and restaurants, among others.



According to International Federation of Robotics (IFR), the global sales of industrial robots increased by 16% to 294,312 units, in 2016 as compared to the previous year. Similarly, logistics and warehouse are one of the fastest-growing industries that have seen the impact of robots on various applications. The electrical and electronics, as well as automotive industry, are the main driving forces behind the growth of the logistics and warehouse robot market.



Logistics and warehouse sector involves the movement of goods from one place to another due to which it supports the technological advancements taking place in the material movement operations.Thus, it has been witnessing a high degree of automation to reduce delivery times and streamline operations in the warehouse.



This has resulted in a number of developments in the warehouse and logistics robots by various leading manufacturers. The sector is poised to witness high growth in the near future as the technology becomes affordable due to decreasing robot cost and thus, will be able to cater to a broad category of customers. The logistics and warehouse robots are the widely used; however, slowly it is witnessing high adoption in developing as well as developed countries that were initially reluctant due to belief in conservationism.



By analysis, the global logistics and warehouse robot market generated $2,234.3 million in the year 2016. The growing e-commerce industry creates a need for higher productivity which in turn drives the global logistics and warehouse robot market. Moreover, it is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 45.2% during the period 2016-2021. The global logistics and warehouse robot market majorly focuses on the types that include mobile robots, cartesian robots, collaborative robots, SCARA robots, articulated robots and parallel robots. The mobile robots acquired the highest market share, in 2016 and are estimated to continue its dominance till 2021. The reason for such substantial market share is attributed to its mobility and flexibility which is mostly required for logistics and warehouse applications. However, the market of the collaborative robots is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR, during the period 2016-2021 due to its capabilities of working along with humans and complementing each other within a workspace.



The logistics and warehouse robots have been deployed by various end-users into multiple industries including automotive, e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, electrical and electronics, and others.The e-commerce end-user acquired the most significant share of the global logistics and warehouse robot market, in 2016.



However, the automotive industry is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the period 2016-2021.



Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global logistics and warehouse robot market; however, North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR, during 2016-2021. ABB Robotics, Fanuc Corporation, Kuka AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Omron Adept Technologies, Inc., Amazon Robotics, Daifuku Co., Ltd, Rethink Robotics, IAM Robotics, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Fetch Robotics, Inc., KION Group AG, Aethon Inc., GreyOrange and Seegrid Corporation,are the major players of the global logistics and warehouse robot market.



China is the most prominent nation in the Asia-Pacific region which acquired the most significant share of the global logistics and warehouse robot market.The increased demand for the logistics and warehouse robots in China is due to its high demand across e-commerce industries.



Japan and Republic of Korea are some of the other prominent countries in Asia-Pacific for the growth of the logistics and warehouse robot market.Europe is another leading region for the development as well as the deployment of the logistics and warehouse robots.



Some of the prominent countries in the European region include the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and countries in Central/Eastern Europe as well as in rest of Europe. In addition, North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR with the U.S. having the highest demand during the period, 2016-2021. Some of the other nations for the development of the logistics and warehouse robots in North America region includes Canada and Mexico. Furthermore, Rest of the World is also expected to display the increasing growth rate in the global logistics and warehouse robot market. This region could provide a lot more opportunities to the new entrants in the market and have significant growth rate during the forecast period, 2017-2021. The rest of the world includes Middle-East, Africa, and Latin America.



