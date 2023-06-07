Global Logistics and Warehousing Market Report 2023: Flourishing eCommerce Sector Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the Logistics and Warehousing industry in the Global. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, and market size in terms of revenue generated

Its market segmentations include By End-Users, By Domestic/International, by type of Mode, By Type of Fleet, By Warehouse Space, By Business Model, By Type of Shipment, growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.



Market Overview:



According to publisher estimates, the Global Logistics and Warehousing Market - is largely driven by flourishing e-commerce industry, increasing demand for express delivery, good data quality and extensive automation and the initiatives taken by the government.



UPS may be the biggest success story for big data in the logistics industry. Through data collection, analysis, and demand forecasting, the company has made massive strides in operational efficiencies and cost savings.

China has been by far the top export partner, in terms of value, with export value crossing ~USD 14 Bn approx. in 2021. Exports to countries, such as South Korea and the US have also witnessed double-digit growth during 2019-21.

Since 2001, Maersk has provided professionally designed professional warehousing and distribution services to satisfy the demands of this discerning client to international pharmaceutical players in Central Europe.



Key Trends by Market Segment:

By mode of Freight: International Freight accounted for major share in Global Logistics and Warehousing Market in 2022

By type of Mode: Driven by world-class seaports, centrally located airports, and an extensive, and modern network of roads and highways, Logistics and Warehousing infrastructure and presence of major Logistics and Warehousing services are advantages for businesses to set their operations globally

Competitive Landscape



Global Logistics and Warehousing Market is in the growing stage, being driven by rising demand from manufacturing along with increasing Government Initiatives. The competition scenario is highly fragmented with some of the major players namely DHL, Move Logistics and Warehousing, Halls Group, NZ post, Toll Group, and FedEx. and more.



Future Outlook



Increasing infrastructural development, increasing foreign investments and booming e-commerce. The logistics industry is likely to witness entry of new players and new mergers and acquisition between the players. In addition to this, increasing investments in the manufacturing sector aiming to promote economic diversification will pave a path of growth trajectory for logistics and warehousing market globally.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Logistics Market: Executive Summary

1.1 Executive Summary, Global Logistics Market

1.2 Flowchart - Logistics Market, 2022



2. Global Country Overview

2.1 Executive Summary (Country Demographics, Major Industries, Trade Scenario,

2.2 GDP, Geographical Location)

2.3 Global Overview (Major Industries, Cost of Logistics, Import Commodities, Export Commodities)

2.5 Global Trade Scenario (Major Economics Hubs, SEZs)



3. Global Logistics Market Overview

3.1 International Benchmarking for Chinese Logistics Industry (Comparison of Logistics

3.2 Performance Index with other countries)

3.3 Global Logistic Industry Cross Comparison with Other countries (GDP, Volume,

3.4 Revenue, Growth Drivers, Major Players, Pain points)

3.5 Logistics Infrastructure- Road (Road Transport Statistics, Road lines, Volume of Goods)

3.6 Logistics Infrastructure - Rail (Rail Transport Statistics, Rail Road lines, Volume of Goods)

3.7 Global Belt and Road Initiative- Key Facts

3.8 Logistics Infrastructure - Sea Ports (Region wise cargo throughput, TEUs, Major Ports)

3.9 Logistics Infrastructure - Air Ports (Volume of Freight Traffic, Volume of Freight

3.10 Carried, International cargo airport wise)



4. Global Logistics Market Outlook to

4.1 Global Logistic Market Size- Transportation, Warehousing, CEP, VAS Global

4.2 Logistics Industry Investment Scenario

4.3 Third Party Logistics Market Future Forecast

4.4 Major Challenges in Logistics Industry

4.5 Major Solutions Adopted by the Industry

4.6 Major Logistic Industry Technologies in Global

4.7 Technology Adoption Rate in the Market



5. Global Transportation Industry

5.1 Executive Summary

5.2 Market Size - Volume and Revenue- Road, Rail, Air, sea, Pipelines

5.3 Road Freight Market

5.4 Executive Summary

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Industrial Characteristics

5.8 Market Size - Volume and Revenue

5.9 Provincial Volume Segmentation- 2022

5.10 Pricing Analysis Case Study

5.11 Market Segmentation- By Business Model (LTL and FTL)

5.12 Market Segmentation- By End Users (Agricultural and Non- Agricultural Products)

5.13 End User Industries in Global

5.14 Road Freight Industry Scenario (SFOs, MFOs, LFOs)

5.15 Operating Models Analysis (Direct, Franchise, Alliance, Dedicated Lines)

5.16 Trucking Scenario in Global

5.17 Trucking Capacity Regional Distribution in Global

5.18 Axle Norms in Global

5.19 Trends and Developments in the Industry

5.20 Major Pain Points in the Industry

5.21 Trucking Restriction Policies in Global

5.22 Green Freight Policies in Global

5.23 Seasonal Trends in the Industry

5.24 Road Freight Market Cost Model

5.25 COVID Impact on the Industry

5.26 Future Projections- (2022-2027)- Transportation and Road Freight Industry

5.27 Future Technology Trends in the Industry



6. Global Digital Freight Aggregator Industry

6.1 Global Digital Truck Aggregators Overview and Business Model

6.2 Market Challenges and Benefits

6.3 Cross Comparison of Major Digital Truck Aggregators Players (Year of Origin, Business Model, Headquarter, Geographies, Employees, Number of Booking Per Month, Number of Shippers, Number of Carriers, Other Services, Total Funding and Revenues)



7. Global New Energy Vehicle Market

7.1 NEV in Global Road Freight Industry

7.2 Key Differences between Traditional and New Energy Vehicles

7.3 Major NEV Manufacturers and Logistics Users in Global

7.4 Characteristics of LEVs used in Last Mile Delivery

7.5 Case Study 1&2: International Key EV Players

7.6 Impact of COVID on NEV Scenario in World



8. Transportation Competition between Major Players

(Year, HQ, Number of Employees, Major Location, Service Portfolio, Number of Fleet, Clients, Type of Industries Served, technology, Number of Warehouses, Warehouse Space, Revenues)



9. Global Warehousing Industry



10. Major Player Warehousing Market



11. Global Warehousing Market Competition between Major Players



12. Global FMCG Competition

12.1 FMCG Inflation Forecasts (2022-2027)

12.2 Decision Making Parameter for Selecting Logistics Vendor

12.3 Cross Comparison between major players (Year Established, Employees, HQ, Product Category, Major Brands, Finished Product Sourcing, Final Product Sold in Country, Sourcing, Number of Manufacturing Sites, Location, Number of Distributors, Number of Logistics Center, Revenues and Logistics Vendor)



13. Research Methodology

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Deutsche Post DHL Global

XPO Logistics

Ryder System Inc

NFI Industries Incb

Americold Logistics

FedEx Corporation

Lineage Logistics

NF Global Logistics Ltd

APM Terminals

DSV Panalpina AS

Kane Is Able

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA

