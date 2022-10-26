Global Logistics Automation Market Report 2022: Improved Efficiency, Workforce Safety and Advancements in Robotics Technology Creating Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Logistics Automation Market, By Component (Software, Hardware-integrated Systems-integrated Systems, Services), By Function (Warehouse and Storage Management, Transportation Management), By Vertical, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global logistics automation market is expected to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The adoption of industry 4.0 technologies and the growing popularity of the e-commerce industry are driving the growth of the global logistics automation market. Also, the improved efficiency and workforce safety and advancements in robotics technology are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

The global logistics automation market is segmented into component, function, vertical, region, and company. Based on regional analysis, the European region is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027, due to the ongoing industrial revolution.

The logistics automation market's growth is driven by high-end expenditures made by key companies to upgrade current technology such as automation, machine learning, and the internet of things to maximize performance. Also, the expansion of the manufacturing sector and the growing popularity of the e-commerce industry are further expected to fuel the market growth.

The major players operating in the global logistics automation market are 6 River Systems, LLC, BEUMER Group, E&K Automation Limited, ABB Ltd., Dematic Global, Falcon Autotech Private Limited, SBS Toshiba Logistics, TGW Logistics Group, Zebra Technologies, Honeywell Intelligrated, among others.

Report Scope

