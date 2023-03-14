Global Logistics Automation Market to 2028: Featuring ABB, Daifuku, Honeywell International and Knapp Among Others

DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Logistics Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global logistics automation market size reached US$ 64.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 137.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.39% during 2022-2028.

Logistics automation relies on the utilization of computer software or automated machinery to improve the efficiency of logistics operations. It assists in minimizing manual data entry errors and improving customer services by using features like auto pick-up, real-time freight tracking, proper insurance, and automatic notifications.

It also aids in reducing the workforce required for processing tasks like sorting, weighting, barcoding, counting, picking, and packing. Moreover, as it is scalable, speedy, and accurate, its demand is rising across the globe.

Presently, e-commerce platforms worldwide are gaining immense popularity on account of the increasing sales of smartphones and the rising penetration of high-speed internet connections.

This represents one of the key factors driving the market. Apart from this, there is a significant rise in the number of warehouses and a consequent increase in investments for warehouse automation. This can be accredited to the surging need for efficient warehousing and inventory management and reducing the cost of labor, which is contributing to market growth.

Furthermore, leading market players are introducing warehouse robots to eliminate the need for manual involvement in a variety of activities, such as warehousing and material handling, by automating laborious and dangerous tasks and ensuring the safety of the workforce.

They are also automating logistics with advanced technologies, such as global positioning systems (GPS), artificial intelligence (AI), biometrics, and real-time tracking for streamlining businesses.

Other major factors, including the development of autonomous heavy-duty freight vehicles and flying drones for performing numerous intralogistics processes within the warehouse and storage facilities and their expanding applications in retail, automotive, and food and beverage (F&B) industries, are anticipated to strengthen the market growth.

