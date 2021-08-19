Global Logistics Automation Market to Reach $101.8 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Logistics Automation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Logistics Automation estimated at US$50.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$101.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% over the period 2020-2027.

Warehouse & Storage Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.3% CAGR and reach US$75.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transportation Management segment is readjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The Logistics Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors Featured:

BEUMER Group A/S

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic

Falcon Autotech Pvt. Ltd.

Framos GmbH

Hinditron Group of Companies

Honeywell Intelligrated

Inspirage, LLC.

JBT Corporation

Jungheinrich AG

Knapp AG

Matternet

Mecalux SA

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Opex Corporation

Pcdata BV

SI Systems LLC

SSI Schaefer Ltd.

Swisslog Holding AG

System Logistics SpA

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Toshiba Logistics Corporation

ULMA Handling Systems

VITRONIC Dr.-Ing. Stein Bildverarbeitungssysteme GmbH

WiseTech Global Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

