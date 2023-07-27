Global Logistics Leader Omni Logistics Recognized on Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL Providers List

News provided by

Omni Logistics, LLC

27 Jul, 2023, 15:13 ET

Company's first appearance on prestigious industry list attributed to strategic investments in technology, people, and facilities

DALLAS, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Logistics, a technology-driven, full-service provider of global multimodal logistics solutions and specialized services, was selected as a Top 100 3PL Provider for 2023 by industry publication Inbound Logistics.

This is the first year that Omni Logistics has been named to the prestigious industry list. The recognition reflects the company's innovative focus on the changing supply chain needs of its customers, a robust investment in technology and new markets, and a commitment to the core of its business - people.

Continue Reading

"I am so proud of our team for this achievement and want to thank our customers, as well," said JJ Schickel, CEO of Omni Logistics. "We have the best people in the industry and they are the reason we've grown our customer base from 300 clients to 7,000 in five years.  Our inclusion on this list is validation that the innovative solutions we develop are having a meaningful impact on our customers' supply chains."

For more information about Omni Logistics and its services, visit www.OmniLogistics.com 

About Omni Logistics

Omni Logistics is a privately-owned, multibillion-dollar global logistics solutions provider with over 4,500 employees in more than 100 locations serving the complex supply chain needs of nearly 7,000 customers. In addition to providing traditional freight services, Omni Logistics goes beyond global freight transport to provide customized, end-to-end supply chain solutions based on specific customer challenges and the unique characteristics of a customer's freight. Leveraging technology, proprietary data, analytics, and automation, Omni Logistics removes supply chain inefficiencies and provides cost-effective solutions for customers. As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, Omni Logistics is committed to creating supply chain visibility and eliminating waste in order to provide more sustainable transportation solutions.

SOURCE Omni Logistics, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.