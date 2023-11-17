Global Logistics Report 2023: Costs and Risks of Environmental Policies on Supply Chains at a Global, National and Local Level

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Total Logistics 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Total Logistics 2023 examines the key trends shaping the supply chain industry, including market consolidation and fragmentation, supply chain risks, technologies, and ethical and sustainable supply chain strategies. The report also contains market leading market size and forecast data for 2022 to 2027.

This report contains

Analysis of the forces and key trends shaping the market.

Examination of the impact of industry consolidation, fragmentation and M&A activity.

Total Logistics market sizing for 2022, and forecasts for 2027. Split by region and logistics market.

Examination of 'super sector cyclicality' and mitigating business risks.

The development of supply chain technologies and their impact on the market.

Analysis of ethical and sustainable supply chain strategies, and implications on the market.

Key Findings & Data:

Re-shoring and near-shoring has created the need for a much more nuanced and agile approach to supply chain management.

The US cannot continue to be relied on to deliver demand to the rest of the world. It is likely that many presently surplus countries will experience a shift towards a more balanced trade position.

Increasing sophistication of supply chains is a considerable opportunity for LSPs.

The total global logistics market size in 2022 amounted to €7,894,319.9m.

Asia Pacific's logistics spend accounted for 44.4% of total global logistics spend in 2022.

logistics spend accounted for 44.4% of total global logistics spend in 2022. Logistics companies need to be very sensitive to the risks which exposure to specific vertical sectors present.

Trade is re-balancing - with obvious consequences to shipping lines, air cargo carriers and freight forwarders.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction: The Global Logistics Market

2. Five Key Trends and Their Impact on Global Logistics Markets

2.1 The Rise of Emerging Markets and Their Impact on Global Trade

2.1.1 Saudi Arabia's Big Plans

2.1.2 Fears Over China's Power

2.1.3 China's Influence Reaches Europe

2.2 What Do Changing Fiscal and Economic Dynamics Mean for the Global Supply Chain and Logistics Industry?

2.3 Sustainability - What Are the Costs and Risks of Environmental Policies on Supply Chains at a Global, National and Local Level?

2.3.1 Precautionism: The Impact of the CBAM

2.3.2 Increasing Shipping Costs

2.3.3 Consequences of the Inflation Reduction Act

2.3.4 Summary

2.4 M&A - Continued Consolidation in the Logistics Industry

2.5 Re-shoring - The Impact of Economic and Political Risk

2.5.1 Advantage Mexico?

3. What Is Shaping the Global Logistics Market?

3.1 The Modern Global Logistics Industry

3.2 Trade and Globalisation

3.3 Global Trade Restructuring

3.4 World Trade Growth

3.5 Global to Regional Trade Networks

3.6 The Importance of Megacities on Supply Chains

3.7 Just-in-Case Manufacturing

3.8 Modern Supply Chain Management Practice

3.9 Centralisation of Inventory

3.10 Outsourcing Logistics

3.11 Evolution Towards Value-Adding Services

3.12 Global Covid-19 Impact

4. An Industry in Transformation Consolidation

4.1 Consolidation and Fragmentation in the Logistics Industry

4.2 Key Industry Trends

4.2.1 The Push for Globalisation

4.2.2 Liberalisation of Markets

4.2.3 Product Differentiation

4.2.4 Supplier Rationalisation

4.2.5 Digitalisation

4.3 Options for Growth

4.3.1 Organic Growth

4.3.2 Alliances

4.3.3 Joint Ventures

4.3.4 'Piggybacking'

4.4 Acquisition Strategies

4.4.1. 'Blockbuster' Deals

4.4.2 Evolution Strategies

4.5 The Emergence of the 'Mega-Carrier'

4.6 The Future of the Global Logistics Industry

5. Total Logistics Market Sizing

5.1 Global Logistics Total Market Size

5.2 Total Logistics Market Size by Region

5.3 Forecasts and 2022-2027 CAGR

6. 'Super Sector' Cyclicality: Mitigating Logistics Business Risks

6.1 Macro Trends and Logistics Output

6.2 'Super Sectors'

6.3 The Defensive 'Super Sector' Example: Food

6.4 Cyclical 'Super Sector' Example: Chemicals

6.5 Impact on Financial Performance: Trading Down in Recessions

6.6 Should Logistics Companies Diversify Their Sectoral Exposure?

6.7 Conclusion

7. Supply Chain Technologies

7.1 Increasing Supply Chain Complexity

7.2 What Is Supply Chain Management Software?

7.3 Supply Chain Execution Systems

8. Risks in Global Supply Chain

8.1 Rebalancing 'External' and 'Internal' Risks

8.2 Quantifying Supply Chain Risk

8.3 Types of Supply Chain Risk

8.4 External Threats to Supply Chains

8.5 Unknown Unknowns.

8.6 Sector Resilience to Threats

9. Ethical and Sustainable Supply Chain Strategies

9.1 Profits, Planet and People - The 'Triple' Advantage

9.2 Environmental Issues in Supply Chain and Logistics

9.3 Government Policy and Transport Emissions

