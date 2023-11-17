Global Long Duration Energy Storage LDES Beyond Grids Market Report 2024-2044: Technologies for Microgrids, Minigrids, Buildings, and Industrial Processes

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Long Duration Energy Storage LDES Beyond Grids: Markets, Technologies for Microgrids, Minigrids, Buildings, Industrial Processes 0.1-500MWh 2024-2044" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This beyond-grid market of under $0.5 billion today becomes over $52 billion in 2044.

Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES) primarily focuses on storing electricity to address the increased intermittency in power grids as they integrate more solar and wind energy sources. However, a recent report highlights the unique needs and technologies for LDES in applications beyond traditional grids.

The report identifies that unlike power grids, there may not be significant demand for seasonally-delayed electricity storage with months of subsequent discharge in beyond-grid applications. Instead, the research suggests that about one month of delay and subsequent discharge will become a substantial and additional market for LDES beyond grids, leading to the emergence of specific technologies tailored to meet these requirements.

While traditional power grids accommodate power supply from various sources across the system, beyond-grid LDES applications require different considerations. Technologies like pumped hydro, underground compressed air, and hydrogen storage can still play a role, but smaller, modular, and rapidly deployable systems become essential in sensitive locations off the grid or using the grid as a backup.

The shift towards generating and using electricity locally, driven by the desire for empowerment, security, and predictable costs, is a significant driver for beyond-grid LDES systems. These systems already rely heavily on solar power, resulting in unique intermittency challenges compared to traditional grids, where wind power is less prevalent.

Several companies, such as Invinity and CellCube, have started installing appropriate LDES units, initially focusing on short-duration storage but increasingly catering to the demand for 12 hours of delayed discharge with one month of storage capacity. Other companies with suitable technologies for beyond-grid applications have mainly been competing in the grid-scale storage market, potentially missing out on a significant opportunity.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the technology roadmap, research pipeline, and planned product launches in the LDES space. It also offers forecasts from 2024 to 2044 for various LDES technologies and profiles 52 Redox Flow Battery (RFB) players, among others, to highlight the opportunities in the emerging beyond-grid LDES market.

In summary, the beyond-grid LDES market is currently underexplored, making it an attractive opportunity for companies willing to address the unique needs of these applications. As this market grows, it has the potential to create billion-dollar enterprises and significantly impact the future of energy storage.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary and conclusions

1.1 Purpose of this report

1.2 Methodology of this analysis

1.3 Overview

1.4 The different characteristics of grid utility and beyond-grid LDES 2024-2044

1.5 10 primary conclusions concerning the beyond-grid LDES market

1.6 10 primary conclusions concerning the beyond-grid LDES technologies

1.7 Beyond-grid LDES roadmap 2024-2044

1.8 Market forecasts 2024-2044 1.8.1 LDES total value market showing beyond-grid gaining share 2023-2044

1.8.2 Beyond-grid LDES market for microgrids, minigrids, other in 8 categories $ billion 2023-2044: table and line graphs

1.8.3 Beyond-grid LDES market for microgrids, minigrids, other in 8 categories $ billion 2023-2044: table and area graphs with explanation

1.8.4 Regional share of beyond-grid LDES value market in four categories 2024-2044

1.8.5 Total LDES market in 11 technology categories $ billion 2023-2044 table and graphs

1.8.6 Microgrid/ minigrid market 2024-2044

2. Introduction

2.1 Overview

2.1.1 LDES

2.1.2 Global electricity trends

2.1.3 Beyond-grid: buildings, industrial processes, minigrids, microgrids, other

2.1.4 Beyond-grid electricity production and management

2.2 The off-grid megatrend

2.3 The solar megatrend

2.4 The LDES prospect and cost challenge 2.4.1 Prospect

2.4.2 Challenge: compelling economics for local provision of LDES

2.4.3 Example of avoiding LDES by input matching: Ushant island

2.4.4 Reducing LDES need: Photovoltaics can provide more even power over more of the day

2.4.5 The trend to needing longer duration storage

2.4.6 LDES cost challenge

2.5 Multifunctional nature of beyond-grid storage

2.6 Big picture of LDES technology potential for grid and beyond-grid

2.7 LDES toolkit for grid and beyond-grid

2.8 Physics vs chemistry for LDES

2.9 Technologies for largest number of LDES sold for grids, microgrids, buildings 2024-2044

3. LDES storage options compared by parameter

3.1 Overview and definition and usefulness of LCOS

3.2 Equivalent efficiency vs storage hours, LCOS calculation, 9 technology families, vs 17 criteria

3.3 Nine LDES technology families, vs 17 other criteria

3.4 LDES technology choices including for grids

3.5 Lessons from LDES projects completed and planned

3.6 Available sites vs space efficiency for LDES technologies

3.7 LCOS $/kWh trend vs storage and discharge time

3.8 LDES power GW trend vs storage and discharge time

3.9 Days storage vs rated power return MW for LDES technologies

3.10 Days storage vs capacity MWh for LDES technologies

3.11 Potential by technology to supply LDES at peak power after various delays

4. Primary LDES options beyond grids: Redox flow batteries RFB

4.1 Overview

4.2 RFB technologies

4.3 SWOT appraisal of RFB for stationary storage

4.4 SWOT appraisal of RFB energy storage for LDES

4.5 Parameter appraisal of RFB for LDES

4.6 52 RFB companies compared in 8 columns: name, brand, technology, tech. readiness, beyond grid focus, LDES focus, comment

4.7 Detailed profiles of 52 RFB companies in 92 pages

4.8 Research thrust

5. Primary LDES options beyond grids: Advanced conventional construction batteries ACCB

5.1 Overview

5.2 SWOT appraisal of ACCB for LDES

5.3 Parameter comparison of ACCB for LDES

5.4 Iron-air

5.5 Molten metal

5.6 Nickel hydrogen

5.7 Sodium sulfur

5.8 Zinc

5.10 Other

6. Primary LDES storage options beyond grids: liquid gas energy storage LAES or CO2

6.1 Overview

6.2 SWOT appraisal of LAES for LDES

6.3 SWOT appraisal of liquid carbon dioxide for LDES

6.4 Parameter comparison of liquid gas for LDES

6.5 Liquid air energy storage technology, markets, achievements and prospects

6.5 Liquid carbon dioxide storage technology, markets, achievements and prospects

7. Other LDES storage options beyond grids: APHES, CAES, ETES, SGES

7.1 Overview

7.2 APHES with SWOT appraisal

7.3 CAES with SWOT appraisal

7.4 ETES with SWOT appraisal

7.5 SGES with SWOT appraisal

8. Currently poor prospects for beyond-grid LDES: H2ES and PHES

8.1 Overview

8.2 H2ES with beyond-grid LDES SWOT appraisal

8.3 PHES with beyond-grid LDES SWOT appraisal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qag29r

