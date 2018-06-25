Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) in Metric Tons by the following Resin Types: Polypropylene, and Others.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443610



The Global market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Applications: Automotive Applications (Door Modules, Front-End Modules, Instrument Panels, Underbody Shields, & Other Applications), and Non-Automotive Applications (Industrial & General Goods, & Other Applications). The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 32 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Celanese Corporation

- Daicel Polymer Limited

- PlastiComp Inc.

- PolyOne Corporation

- PPG Fiber Glass



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443610



LONG FIBER THERMOPLASTICS (LFT) MCP-6470 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. OUTLOOK

A Prelude

Consumption Analysis

Table 1: Global Market for Long Fiber Thermoplastics by Resin Type (LFT) (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Polypropylene and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Factors Driving LFT Consumption

Automotive Industry: The Major End-Use Sector for LFT

A Peek into the Competitive Landscape

Table 2: Leading Players in the Global Market for Long Fiber thermoplastics (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Celanese, SABIC and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

LFT In The Macro Economic Perspective - A Review

Positive Economic Outlook Keeps Market Sentiment Intact

Table 3: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2014 through 2017F): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: World GDP (2014 & 2015): Percentage Breakdown of Nominal GDP Value by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market on Growth Path In spite of Volatility in Global PMI

Table 5: Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI): Breakdown of Monthly PMI Data by Country for the Period November 2015 to November 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Positive Eurozone Economic Outlook Bodes Well for the Market

Table 6: Business Climate Indicator in the Eurozone Area for the Period November 2015 to November 2016: Breakdown by Month (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fiscal Cliff Concerns in the US and the Road Ahead

Table 7: US Revisions of Debt Ceiling Limit (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2002-2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Application Market Overview & Trends

Automotive Market

Demand from Non-Automotive Sector on the Rise

Select Market Trends

Hybrid LFTs Come to the Fore; Set to Drive Adoption of LFTs

Natural Fiber Reinforcements Gaining Prominence in LFRTs

Table 13: Performance Comparison of Natural Fiber Composites To Other Composites

Cellulose Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic - A Natural Alternative

Advantages of LFT Gives an Upper Hand over GMT

Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene - A Cut above the Rest

Focus on Performance Improvement Fuels Research

New Techniques Emerge for More Realistic Microstructure Simulation and Representation



3. GLOBAL COMPOSITES INDUSTRY - AN OVERVIEW

Global Composite Consumption

Key Statistics

Table 14: Global Composite Materials Market by End-Use Industries (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Construction, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Pipes & Tanks, Transportation, Wind Energy and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Global Composite Market by Geographic Region (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

World Composites Consumption: Ranked by Types

End-Use Applications of Advanced Composites

Automotive

Aerospace

Defense & Space

Industrial

Recreation Industry

Renewable Energy



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Celanese Introduces Celstran High Flow LFT

PlastiComp Launches Basalt Fiber Reinforced LFT Composites

SGL Group Launches New Glass and Carbon Fibers-based LFTs

PlastiComp Adds Two Products to its Complet Material Range

PPG Expands TUFROV LFT Range

PlastiComp Launches Hybrid Carbon-Glass LFT

Owens Corning Unveils Performax

Celanese Rolls Out Celstran Range of LFTs

Teijin Unveils Sereebo Line of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

PlastiComp Initiates Da Vinci R&D Lab for LFT Technology

Solvay Takes Over LFT Technology from EPIC Polymers

ProTec Polymer Takes Over PolymersNet

Core Molding Technologies Takes Over CPI Binani

PlastiComp Enters into Alliance with Xenia for LFTs

PolyOne Expands LFT Capacity

RTP Adds VLFT Production at Mexican Facility

Celanese to Extend LFT Production Capacity in Brazil

Amtech Takes Over Arrowhead Composites

Zoltek and Thermoplast Composite Team Up to Develop Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Products

BASF and TenCate Partner with Owens Corning to Develop Thermoplastic Automotive Composites

PlastiComp Expands LFT Production Capacity in Minnesota

Japan Polypropylene to Acquire PPCP Businesses from Japan Polychem, JNC and Mitsubishi Chemical

Kingfa Sci & Tech to Acquire Majority Stake in Hydro S&S Industries



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Celanese Corporation (US)

Daicel Polymer Limited (Japan)

PlastiComp Inc. (US)

PolyOne Corporation (US)

PPG Fiber Glass (US)

RTP Company (US)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Solvay (Belgium)

Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd. (Japan)

TechnoCompound GmbH (Germany)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market by Thermoplastic Resin Types

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for LFT-Polypropylene Resin Type by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for LFT-Polypropylene Resin Type by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for LFT-Polypropylene Resin Type by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for LFT-Other Resin Types by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for LFT-Other Resin Types by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for LFT-Other Resin Types by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Application

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Application - Automotive (Door Modules, Front-End Modules, Instrument Panels, Underbody Shields, and Others) Applications and Non-Automotive (Industrial & General Goods, and Others) Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Application - Automotive (Door Modules, Front-End Modules, Instrument Panels, Underbody Shields, and Others) Applications and Non-Automotive (Industrial & General Goods, and Others) Applications Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for Automotive (Door Modules, Front-End Modules, Instrument Panels, Underbody Shields, and Others) Applications and Non-Automotive (Industrial & General Goods, and Others) Applications for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market - A Review

Automobile Production Statistics

Table 28: The US Production of Passenger Cars (in Units) for Years 2009 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: The US Production of Commercial Vehicles (in Units) for Years 2009 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Opportunities Exist for LFTs with Enhanced Performance Capabilities

Favorable Government Policies Lending Succor to Bio-based Initiatives

Competitive Landscape

Table 30: Leading Players in the North American Market for Long Fiber thermoplastics (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Celanese, SABIC and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Major Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: The US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: The US Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: The US 14-Year Perspective for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Automobile Production Statistics

Table 34: Canadian Production of Passenger Cars (in Units) for Years 2009 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Canadian Production of Commercial Vehicles (in Units) for Years 2009 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Canadian Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Automobile Production Statistics

Table 39: Japanese Production of Passenger Cars (in Units) for Years 2009 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Japanese Production of Commercial Vehicles (in Units) for Years 2009 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Major Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 41: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Japanese Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

An Overview of the European LFT Market

Emerging & Futuristic Trends of the European LFT Industry

Impact of Global Recession on the European FRP Market- A Recent Past Preview

Table 44: European GFP (Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics) Production by Region/ Country (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Eastern Europe, Germany, Italy, Spain/Portugal, UK, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: European GFP (Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics) Production by Application (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Sports, Transportation and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

New FRP Technologies Surges Ahead

Carbon & Natural- Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics to Offer Good Competition to Glass Fibers

European Alliance for Thermoplastic Composites (EATC)

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: European Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: European 14-Year Perspective for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: European Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: European 14-Year Perspective for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Automobile Production Statistics

Table 52: French Production of Passenger Cars (in Units) for Years 2009 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: French Production of Commercial Vehicles (in Units) for Years 2009 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: French Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: French 14-Year Perspective for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Automobile Production Statistics

Table 57: German Production of Passenger Cars (in Units) for Years 2009 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: German Production of Commercial Vehicles (in Units) for Years 2009 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Technocompound GmbH (Germany) - A Key German Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 59: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: German Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: German 14-Year Perspective for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Automobile Production Statistics

Table 62: Italian Production of Passenger Cars (in Units) for Years 2009 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Italian Production of Commercial Vehicles (in Units) for Years 2009 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 64: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Italian Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Automobile Production Statistics

Table 67: The UK Production of Passenger Cars (in Units) for Years 2009 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: The UK Production of Commercial Vehicles (in Units) for Years 2009 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 69: The UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: The UK Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Automobile Production Statistics

Table 72: Spanish Production of Passenger Cars (in Units) for Years 2009 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Spanish Production of Commercial Vehicles (in Units) for Years 2009 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 74: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Spanish Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Automobile Production Statistics

Table 77: Russian Production of Passenger Cars (in Units) for Years 2009 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Russian Production of Commercial Vehicles (in Units) for Years 2009 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 79: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Russian Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Solvay - A Key Belgium-based Producer of LFTs

B.Market Analytics

Table 82: Rest of European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Rest of European Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Automobile Production Statistics

Table 91: Chinese Production of Passenger Cars (in Units) for Years 2009 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Chinese Production of Commercial Vehicles (in Units) for Years 2009 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Chinese Reinforced Plastics Market - A Review

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 93: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Chinese Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Automobile Production Statistics

Table 96: Indian Production of Passenger Cars (in Units) for Years 2009 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Indian Production of Commercial Vehicles (in Units) for Years 2009 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 98: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Indian Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 101: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 104: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Latin American Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Latin American Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Automobile Production Statistics

Table 110: Brazilian Production of Passenger Cars (in Units) for Years 2009 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Brazilian Production of Commercial Vehicles (in Units) for Years 2009 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 112: Brazilian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Brazilian Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 115: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

SABIC - A Key Saudi Arabia-Based Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 118: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Rest of World Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFTs) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for LFT-Polypropylene and LFT-Other Resins Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 32 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 35) The United States (14) Canada (1) Japan (4) Europe (6) - Germany (3) - Rest of Europe (3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8) Middle East (2)

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443610



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com