Global Long Read Sequencing Market Report to 2030 - Featuring MicrobesNG, NextOmics, Quantapore, Stratos Genomics and Takara Bio Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Long Read Sequencing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology, By Product, By Application, By Workflow, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global long read sequencing market size is expected to reach USD 4.40 billion by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Innovations and advancements by a key player in technologies to summit the mandate posed by the market are propelling the growth of the long-read sequencing market.

Several research studies are arising which are supposed to make a modest rise for producers to create new and advanced technologies and contribute to various opportunities in long-read sequencing. The main application, such as peeling off the need to cut up and then amplify DNA which is generally required in other DNA sequencing techniques, contributes to the growth.



Utilization of long-read sequencing for inventions of vaccines and medicines required for the Covid-19 virus has driven the long-read sequencing market, impacting the positive growth of the Covid -19 pandemic. An increasing number of mandatory Covid-19 testing according to rules and regulations increased the vaccine requirement leading to the development of the long-read sequencing market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Potential Applications In Clinical Sequencing And Analysis

Advancements In Data Analysis

Restraints and Challenges

High Cost

Long Read Sequencing Market Report Highlights

The single-molecule real-time sequencing account for the largest market and is also expected to grow fastest over the forecast due to its longer read length and low systematic bias achieving high consensus accuracy.

The long-read sequencing market is categorized as instruments, consumables, and services based on product. The consumables segment accounts for the largest market share in 2021. As in sequencing, it utilizes SMRT cells and SMRT sequencing reagents required for on-instrument sequencing improving software and computational equipment.

Based on the application, the cancer segment accounted for the largest market share and is supposed to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. SMART sequencing is being used in research of hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, influenza, and other disease-causing microbes.

Advancements in data analysis tools and significant players expanding their market presence are anticipated for the market's growth. The sequencing segment accounts for the most critical long-read sequencing market share.

Utilization of sequence analysis method in research, on-site bioinformatics classes offered by universities, and academic workshops have increased, increasing the growth of the long-read sequencing market.

There is a rapid increase in genomic procedures for clinical and academic use in the U.S. in North America , increasing the market share for this region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated for the fastest growing area for the long-read sequencing market.

The publisher has segmented the long read sequencing market report based on, technology, product, application, work-flow, end-uses, and regions:

Long Read Sequencing, Technology Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Single-Molecule real-time sequencing

Nanopore sequencing

Long Read Sequencing, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Instruments

Consumables

Services

Long Read Sequencing, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Identification and fine mapping of structural variation

Tandem repeat sequencing

Pseudogene discrimination

Resolving allele phasing

Reproductive genomics

Cancer

Viral and microbial sequencing

Others

Long Road Sequencing, Work-Flow Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Pre-sequencing

Sequencing

Data analysis

Long Read Sequencing, End Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Academic research

Clinical research

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharma and Biotech entities

Others

Long Read Sequencing, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Companies Mentioned

BaseClear B.V.

Future Genomics Technologies B.V.

Garvan Institute of Medical Research

Genome Transcriptome Facility of Bordeaux

Institute of Integrative Biology of the Cell (I2BC)

MicrobesNG

NextOmics

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Quantapore Inc.

Stratos Genomics Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

