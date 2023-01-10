Global Long Read Sequencing Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Agilent Technologies, BaseClear, Cantata Bio and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Long Read Sequencing Market By Techniques, By Product, By Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the long read sequencing market was valued at $603.48 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Long-read sequencing is a class of DNA sequencing technique and is also known the third-generation sequencing. It aids in overcoming and coping with throughput, scope, and accuracy application limits in genomics. In comparison to short-read sequencing, it has a variety of benefits such as short-read sequencing can only create up to 600 bases of DNA, while as long read sequencing technology may produce reads of more than 10,000 bases.

Extensive application of this technological environment is expected to result in an improvement in comprehension of evolution of pathogens, cancer, genetic variety, and drug resistance in intricate sections of genome that are crucial for clinical care.

Major factors that drive growth of the global long read sequencing market include rise in utilization of sequence analysis methodologies and surge in demand for genome mapping program. In addition, increase in investments by key players toward R&D related to long-read sequencing technologies and rise in prevalence of genetic disorders and chronic diseases such as cancer further propel the market growth.

However, lack of skilled professionals, and ethical and legal limitations are expected to restrain growth of the long-read sequencing market during the forecast period. In addition, nanopore sequencer has a lower read accuracy when compared to short read sequencers, which further hampers growth of the market. Conversely, use of cloud computing as a potential data management service and high growth potential in untapped emerging countries are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities among the market players.

The long-read sequencing market is segmented on the basis of technology, product, application, end user, and region. By technique, the market is categorized into single-molecule real-time sequencing (SMRT), nanopore sequencing, and others. On the basis of product, it is segmented into instruments, consumables, and services. By application, it is bifurcated into clinical application and research application. By end user, it is segregated into academic & government research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, hospitals & clinics, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major companies profiled in the report include Agilent Technologies, Inc. BaseClear BV, Cantata Bio, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Future Genomics Technologies, The Genome Transcription Facility of Bordeaux, Grandomics, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd., MicrobesNG, Novogene, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pacific Biosciences Inc., St Vincent's Hospital Australia, Takara Holdings Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Element Biosciences, and Illumina, Inc.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the long read sequencing market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing long read sequencing market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the long read sequencing market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global long read sequencing market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: LONG READ SEQUENCING MARKET, BY TECHNIQUES

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Nanopore Sequencing

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Others

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: LONG READ SEQUENCING MARKET, BY PRODUCT

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Instruments

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.2.4 Instruments Long Read Sequencing Market by Type

5.2.4.1 System Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4.2 Software Market size and forecast, by region

5.3 Consumables

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Services

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: LONG READ SEQUENCING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Research Applications

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Clinical Applications

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: LONG READ SEQUENCING MARKET, BY END USER

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Academic and Government Research Institutes

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 Hospitals and Clinics

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: LONG READ SEQUENCING MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Agilent Technologies

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 BaseClear B.V

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 Cantata Bio

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 Element bioscience

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 Future Genomics Technologies B.V

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 Genome Transcriptome Facility of Bordeaux

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 GrandOmics

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 JIANGSU HENFRUI PHARMACEUTICALS CO.LTD

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 llumina, Inc

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.11 MicrobesNG

10.11.1 Company overview

10.11.2 Company snapshot

10.11.3 Operating business segments

10.11.4 Product portfolio

10.11.5 Business performance

10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.12 NOVOGENE

10.12.1 Company overview

10.12.2 Company snapshot

10.12.3 Operating business segments

10.12.4 Product portfolio

10.12.5 Business performance

10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.13 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited

10.13.1 Company overview

10.13.2 Company snapshot

10.13.3 Operating business segments

10.13.4 Product portfolio

10.13.5 Business performance

10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.14 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc

10.14.1 Company overview

10.14.2 Company snapshot

10.14.3 Operating business segments

10.14.4 Product portfolio

10.14.5 Business performance

10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.15 Takara Bio, Inc

10.15.1 Company overview

10.15.2 Company snapshot

10.15.3 Operating business segments

10.15.4 Product portfolio

10.15.5 Business performance

10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

10.16.1 Company overview

10.16.2 Company snapshot

10.16.3 Operating business segments

10.16.4 Product portfolio

10.16.5 Business performance

10.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.17 St Vincents Hospital Austrailia

10.17.1 Company overview

10.17.2 Company snapshot

10.17.3 Operating business segments

10.17.4 Product portfolio

10.17.5 Business performance

10.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o31frb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets