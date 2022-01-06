Global Long Read Sequencing Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Technology, Product, Workflow, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Long Read Sequencing Market Research Report by Technology, by Product, by Workflow, by Application, by End-user, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Long Read Sequencing Market size was estimated at USD 931.78 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,165.48 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 25.41% to reach USD 3,626.48 million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Long Read Sequencing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Long Read Sequencing Market, including 10x Genomics, Inc., BaseClear B.V., Bionano Genomics, Inc., Dovetail Genomics, LLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Future Genomics Technologies B.V., Honeywell International Inc., Illumina, Inc., Intel Corporation, Keygene N.V., Longas Technologies, MicrobesNG, MyJoVE Corporation, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited, PerkinElmer Inc., Quantapore, Inc., Sage Science, Inc., Takara Bio USA Holdings, Inc., TATAA Biocenter, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Long Read Sequencing Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Long Read Sequencing Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Long Read Sequencing Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Long Read Sequencing Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Long Read Sequencing Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Long Read Sequencing Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Long Read Sequencing Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing prevalence of genetic disorder globally

5.1.1.2. Surge in awareness coupled with demand for personalized medicine

5.1.1.3. Increasing application in clinical sequencing and analysis

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Need for higher volumes of input sample for analysis and throughput compared to short read sequencing

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rising advancement in third-generation long read sequencing techniques

5.1.3.2. Extensive spending on research and development in sequencing

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Relatively high cost and technical challenges in the process of long read sequencing

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Long Read Sequencing Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Nanopore Sequencing

6.3. Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing



7. Long Read Sequencing Market, by Product

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Consumables

7.3. Instruments

7.4. Services



8. Long Read Sequencing Market, by Workflow

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Data Analysis

8.3. Pre-sequencing

8.4. Sequencing



9. Long Read Sequencing Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Cancer

9.3. Identification & Fine Mapping Of Structural Variation

9.4. Pseudogene Discrimination

9.5. Reproductive Genomics

9.6. Resolving Allele Phasing

9.7. Tandem Repeat Sequencing

9.8. Viral & Microbial Sequencing



10. Long Read Sequencing Market, by End-user

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Academic Research

10.3. Clinical Research

10.4. Hospitals & Clinics

10.5. Pharma & Biotech Entities



11. Americas Long Read Sequencing Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Long Read Sequencing Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Taiwan

12.12. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Long Read Sequencing Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. 10x Genomics, Inc.

15.2. BaseClear B.V.

15.3. Bionano Genomics, Inc.

15.4. Dovetail Genomics, LLC

15.5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

15.6. Future Genomics Technologies B.V.

15.7. Honeywell International Inc.

15.8. Illumina, Inc.

15.9. Intel Corporation

15.10. Keygene N.V.

15.11. Longas Technologies

15.12. MicrobesNG

15.13. MyJoVE Corporation

15.14. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited

15.15. PerkinElmer Inc.

15.16. Quantapore, Inc.

15.17. Sage Science, Inc.

15.18. Takara Bio USA Holdings, Inc.

15.19. TATAA Biocenter

15.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rhdkxy

