Global Long Term Evolution (LTE) Infrastructure Industry
Oct 09, 2019, 09:10 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Term Evolution (LTE) Infrastructure market worldwide is projected to grow by US$20.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.7%. Long Term Evolution (LTE) Infrastructure, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$42.4 Billion by the year 2025, Long Term Evolution (LTE) Infrastructure will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01921267/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$911.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$939.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Long Term Evolution (LTE) Infrastructure will reach a market size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Cisco Systems, Inc.; FiberHome Technologies Group; FiberHome Technologies Group; Fujitsu Ltd.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; NEC Corporation; Nokia Corporation; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; ZTE Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01921267/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Long Term Evolution (LTE) Infrastructure Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Long Term Evolution (LTE) Infrastructure Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Long Term Evolution (LTE) Infrastructure Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 3: United States Long Term Evolution (LTE) Infrastructure
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian Long Term Evolution (LTE) Infrastructure
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for Long Term Evolution (LTE)
Infrastructure: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Long Term Evolution (LTE) Infrastructure
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 7: European Long Term Evolution (LTE) Infrastructure
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 8: European Long Term Evolution (LTE) Infrastructure
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 9: Long Term Evolution (LTE) Infrastructure Market in
France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
GERMANY
Table 10: Long Term Evolution (LTE) Infrastructure Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
ITALY
Table 11: Italian Long Term Evolution (LTE) Infrastructure
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Long Term Evolution (LTE)
Infrastructure: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 13: Rest of Europe Long Term Evolution (LTE)
Infrastructure Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million:
2018-2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 14: Long Term Evolution (LTE) Infrastructure Market in
Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 15: Rest of World Long Term Evolution (LTE)
Infrastructure Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million:
2018 to 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CISCO SYSTEMS INC.
FIBERHOME TECHNOLOGIES GROUP
FUJITSU LIMITED
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
NEC CORPORATION
NOKIA CORPORATION
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON
ZTE CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01921267/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article