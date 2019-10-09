Global Long Term Evolution (LTE) Infrastructure Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Term Evolution (LTE) Infrastructure market worldwide is projected to grow by US$20.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.7%. Long Term Evolution (LTE) Infrastructure, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$42.4 Billion by the year 2025, Long Term Evolution (LTE) Infrastructure will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$911.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$939.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Long Term Evolution (LTE) Infrastructure will reach a market size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Cisco Systems, Inc.; FiberHome Technologies Group; FiberHome Technologies Group; Fujitsu Ltd.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; NEC Corporation; Nokia Corporation; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; ZTE Corporation







