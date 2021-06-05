Global Lottery Market | $ 194.14 Billion growth expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jun 05, 2021, 10:35 ET
NEW YORK, June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 194.14 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the lottery market to register a CAGR of about 9%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Download free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40859
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., Florida Lottery, International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Lotto NZ, New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., The California State Lottery, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club are some of the major market participants. The increasing penetration of online lottery will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Lottery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Lottery Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Terminal-based Games
- Scratch-off Games
- Sports Lotteries
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40859
Lottery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the lottery market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd., Florida Lottery, International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Lotto NZ, New York State Gaming Commission, Scientific Games Corp., The California State Lottery, and The Hong Kong Jockey Club.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Lottery Market size
- Lottery Market trends
- Lottery Market industry analysis
The growing popularity of lottery due to low-cost adoption and easy availability is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, stringent regulations on lottery in various regions may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Arcade Gaming Market - Global arcade gaming market is segmented by end-user (gaming hubs, semi-commercial, and residential), type (video games, simulation games, and mechanical games), genre (racing, shooting, sports, and action), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Request a Free Sample Report
Global Slot Machine Market - Global slot machine market is segmented by product (digital and mechanical) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Request a Free Sample Report
Lottery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist lottery market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the lottery market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the lottery market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lottery market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Terminal-based games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Scratch-off games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sports lotteries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Platform
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.
- China LotSynergy Holdings Ltd.
- Florida Lottery
- International Game Technology plc
- INTRALOT SA
- Lotto NZ
- New York State Gaming Commission
- Scientific Games Corp.
- The California State Lottery
- The Hong Kong Jockey Club
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/lottery-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article