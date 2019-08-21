Global Loudspeaker Market Analysis to 2027: Multimedia Systems Estimated to Become the Most Lucrative Segment

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Loudspeaker Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The loudspeaker market was set to grow with a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

The global loudspeaker market is driven by the increasing use of Wi-Fi enabled devices. A significant increase in the use of Wi-Fi enabled devices such as smartphones, speakers, wearable devices and other digital devices across the globe has been witnessed. This growth is credited to the increasing disposable income of the population across the globe along with the emergence of the low-cost consumer electronics manufacturers in the Asia region.

Moreover, the increasing use of internet services has also driven market growth. The total number of internet user worldwide was estimated to be around 3.8 Bn in 2018, up from 3.65 Bn in 2017. The development in the network infrastructure and decline in the price of the data services has encouraged the adoption of internet services across. Additionally, the supportive government initiatives for the promotion of the digitalization has further accelerated the adoption of internet services.

Multimedia systems are estimated to become the most lucrative segment for the loudspeakers market. The multimedia systems are widely used among across the homes and restaurants for the entertainment purpose. The changing consumer preferences across the globe and increasing urbanization is driving the demand for multimedia systems. Furthermore, the rise in the disposable income of individuals across the globe has further accelerated the adoption of multimedia systems.

Europe is one of the most lucrative regions in the loudspeaker market. The wide-scale adoption of internet service across the region is the primary factor driving market growth. The growing adoption of media streaming services propelling the demand for the loudspeakers market. Additionally, the growing number of smartphone and internet users acts as a major force driving the market. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period. The market here is primarily governed by India, China, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asian countries having huge consumer base for such consumer electronic products.

Some of the prominent vendors in the market are Altec Lansing, Audiovox Corporation, B&W Group Ltd., Bose Corporation, Boston Acoustics Inc., Creative Labs Inc, Definitive Technology, Directed Electronics Inc, KLH Audio, Harman International Industries Inc., Polk Audio, Klipsch Group Inc., and Yamaha Corporation of America.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Scope and Description

1.1.1 Study Purpose

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2 Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3 Approach Adopted

1.3.4 Top-Down Approach

1.3.5 Bottom-Up Approach

1.3.6 Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.7 Assumptions

1.4 Market Segmentation

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Loudspeaker Market

2.1.1 Global Loudspeaker Market, by Product, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.1.2 Global Loudspeaker Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraint

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.4 Market Positioning of Key Loudspeaker Vendors, 2018

Chapter 4 Global Loudspeaker Market, by Product

4.1 Overview

4.2 Portable loudspeakers

4.3 Soundbars

4.4 Home Theatre Arrays

4.5 Multimedia Systems

4.6 Stereo Systems

4.7 Others

Chapter 5 North America Loudspeaker Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 6 Europe Loudspeaker Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Loudspeaker Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 8 Rest of the World (RoW) Loudspeaker Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Altec Lansing

9.2 Audiovix Corporation

9.3 B&W Group Ltd.

9.4 Bose Corporation

9.5 Boston Acoustics Inc.

9.6 Creative Labs Inc.

9.7 Definitive Technology

9.8 Directed Electronics Inc.

9.9 Harman International Industries Inc.

9.10 KLH Audio

9.11 Klipsch Group Inc.

9.12 Polk Audio

9.13 Yamaha Corporation of America

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sfldx3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

