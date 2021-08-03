Global Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) Market Landscape Report 2021: Assess the Growth Opportunities Available for Technology-Adopting Enterprises and Vendors

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Low-Code Application Platforms: Worldwide Growth Opportunities 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores the global low-code application platform market to assess the landscape and growth opportunities available for technology-adopting enterprises and vendors.

As businesses emerge from the pandemic operating environment, they are caught in a strange position of having to resume former foci - like streamlining operations, improving employee productivity, and enhancing the customer experience, but doing so in a wildly different operating environment than they were in 18 months ago.

One technology that was just emerging into the market at the start of the pandemic - low-code development platforms - is well-suited to enable new ways of working in pandemic and post-pandemic times.

These platforms allow far faster, easier application development, enabling business to quickly create and deploy new services that automate employee work and customer interactions. They also allow line-of-business team members to take a more active role in creating the services they need to work smart in a completely new operating environment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Growth Environment for Low-Code Application Platforms - Key Findings

Key Findings

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the LCAP Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis for Low-Code Application Platforms, 2021

Growth Opportunities Introduction

Low-Code Application Platform - Market Definitions

LCAPs - Functionality

LCAPs - Vendor Types

LCAPs - Vendor Lock-In

Market Overview

Market Overview - Software Democratization

Market Overview - Fusion Teams

Market Overview - Citizen Development

LCAPs - Convergence

Growth Drivers for LCAPs

Growth Restraints for LCAPs

4. Growth Opportunity Universe, Low-Code Application Platforms

Growth Opportunity 1 - M&As or Partnerships for Increased LCAP Functionality, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2 - Expand Platform Functionality for General Purpose Use, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3 - Education for Non-technical Citizen Developers, 2021

5. The Last Word



