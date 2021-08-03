Global Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) Market Landscape Report 2021: Assess the Growth Opportunities Available for Technology-Adopting Enterprises and Vendors

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Low-Code Application Platforms: Worldwide Growth Opportunities 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores the global low-code application platform market to assess the landscape and growth opportunities available for technology-adopting enterprises and vendors.

As businesses emerge from the pandemic operating environment, they are caught in a strange position of having to resume former foci - like streamlining operations, improving employee productivity, and enhancing the customer experience, but doing so in a wildly different operating environment than they were in 18 months ago.

One technology that was just emerging into the market at the start of the pandemic - low-code development platforms - is well-suited to enable new ways of working in pandemic and post-pandemic times.

These platforms allow far faster, easier application development, enabling business to quickly create and deploy new services that automate employee work and customer interactions. They also allow line-of-business team members to take a more active role in creating the services they need to work smart in a completely new operating environment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Growth Environment for Low-Code Application Platforms - Key Findings

  • Key Findings

2. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the LCAP Market
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis for Low-Code Application Platforms, 2021

  • Growth Opportunities Introduction
  • Low-Code Application Platform - Market Definitions
  • LCAPs - Functionality
  • LCAPs - Vendor Types
  • LCAPs - Vendor Lock-In
  • Market Overview
  • Market Overview - Software Democratization
  • Market Overview - Fusion Teams
  • Market Overview - Citizen Development
  • LCAPs - Convergence
  • Growth Drivers for LCAPs
  • Growth Restraints for LCAPs

4. Growth Opportunity Universe, Low-Code Application Platforms

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - M&As or Partnerships for Increased LCAP Functionality, 2021
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Expand Platform Functionality for General Purpose Use, 2021
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Education for Non-technical Citizen Developers, 2021

5. The Last Word

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9bm0qs

