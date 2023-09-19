Global Low-code Application Platforms (LCAP) Research Analysis Report 2023: Revenues to be Approximately $25 Billion in Late 2022 and is Expected to Approach $70 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI Spurs Growth of Low-code Application Platforms" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Growth Opportunity report offers an overview of the LCAP market and discuss prime growth strategies that will help vendors boost adoption of their platforms in the coming years.

The LCAP market has rapidly expanded in the last two years. While some providers have mature services, new entrants continue to appear. The publisher estimated LCAP market revenue to be approximately $25 billion in late 2022 and expects it to approach $70 billion by 2026.

As businesses emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic operating environment, they found themselves facing the Great Resignation, an economic downturn, and a potential recession. These dynamics caused them to reassess spending and force business units to do more with less.

Low-code application platforms (LCAPs), a technology that was just gaining popularity at the start of the pandemic, are well suited to help businesses meet these challenges. LCAPs allow for faster, easier application development, enabling businesses to quickly create and deploy new services that automate both employee tasks and customer interactions.

They also allow line-of-business team members to take a more active role in creating the services they need to work smartly in a completely new operating environment.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Low-code Application Platform Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Market Overview
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

3 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Develop Vertical- and Persona-specific Workflows, SDKs, and IDEs
  • Integrate Virtual Reality into LCAPs

