Global Low-Code Development Platform Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Low-Code Development Platform Market, By Application Type (Web-Based, Mobile, Desktop/Server) By Component (Platform, Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), By Vertical, By Organization Size, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The global low-code development platform market is expected to register significant growth to 2026

The advancement of technology, internet and mobile applications have taken over the daily lives of people, which are some of the key factors that drive the market forward.

In addition to this, business processes and companies are the major end users of this market. Additionally, surging investments from the IT companies globally, daily life operations, like food delivery and commutation have added to the share of market, extensively.

Global low-code development platform market is segmented based on application, component, deployment mode, vertical, organization size, region and company. The vertical segment in the market is further segmented into BFSI, government, healthcare and life sciences, education, media and entertainment, retail and ecommerce, manufacturing, IT & telecom, energy & utilities and others, out of which IT & telecom leads the market.

The increasing demand for business applications and the IT sector on a global level along with rapid development of applications play a major role in assuring customer satisfaction and facilitates prompt digitalization. In 2020, North America dominated the global low-code development platform market with United States occupying the top spot due to the presence of leading companies in the country, early adoption of technology by large and small sized enterprises in web and application development.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth in its market share during the forecast years followed by Europe on account of the overall economic growth of these regions.

Major players in the global low-code development platform market include QuickBase, Inc., OutSystems, Appian Corp, Microsoft Corp, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc, Pegasystems Inc., Magic Software Enterprises, Zoho Corporation, etc.

The digitization transformation has led most of the segments of the companies, for instance, sales, human resource, operations, accounting, finance, digital marketing, etc., has fueled the market globally consequently increasing the competition amongst themselves.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Low-Code Development Market, By Application Type:

Web-based

Mobile

Desktop/Server

Global Low-Code Development Market, By Component:

Platform

Services

Global Low-Code Development Market, By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premises

Global Low-Code Development Market, By Vertical:

Banking & Financial Services & Insurance

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Media and Entertainment

Retail and Ecommerce

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Energy & Utilities

Others

Global Low-Code Development Market, By Organization Size:

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Global Low-Code Development Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

India

Japan

Australia

China

South Korea

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Germany

Austria

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle east & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Companies Mentioned

QuickBase, Inc

OutSystems

Appian Corp

Microsoft Corp

Google LLC

Oracle Corporation

Salesforcecom Inc

Pegasystems Inc

Magic Software Enterprises

Zoho Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fp5pi3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

