Global Low Density Polyethylene Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Low Density Polyethylene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global low density polyethylene market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Low density polyethylene (LDPE) is a thermoplastic polymer that is manufactured at a high pressure using the free radical polymerization process. It is a semi-rigid and translucent polymer with 4,000 to 40,000 carbon atoms. It is non-toxic, non-contaminating and resistant against impact, moisture, chemicals, tear and stress crack. Owing to these properties, it is widely used in the production of packaging, trash bins, floor tiles, shipping envelopes and dropper bottles. Moreover, its renewability and electrical insulating properties have resulted in the expanding application of the LDPE in several end use industries across the globe.



LDPE is employed in the food and beverage (F&B) sector for packing meat products, snacks, baked goods, and dairy and frozen items. This assists in safeguarding these products from pathogens and environmental factors, thereby extending their shelf life as well as retaining their taste and nutrition value. Apart from this, it is utilized in the production of liners, tamper-evident packaging and several other products. It is also employed in the pipes and fittings industry, owing to its low water absorption and plasticity.

Moreover, LDPE-based compounds are used to insulate materials for sheathing telecommunication wires and cable applications. Furthermore, due to the rising environmental concerns, the demand for LDPE is escalating as it is non-toxic and renewable, and can also be recycled under certain conditions. Additionally, the burgeoning construction and automotive industries are anticipated to strengthen the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global low density polyethylene market to reach a value of US$ 44.8 Billion by 2026.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these players are BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), Borealis AG, Braskem SA, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LLC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Lone Star Chemical, Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.S., Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc. (TPRI), LG Chem Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation and Qatar Petrochemical Company.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global low density polyethylene market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global low density polyethylene industry?

Which are the popular feedstocks in the industry?

What are the key application segments in the industry?

What are the major manufacturing processes in the industry?

What are the price trends of PET bottles?

What are the various stages in the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global low density polyethylene market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global low density polyethylene market?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a manufacturing plant?

How is low density polyethylene manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Low Density Polyethylene Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process

5.5 Market Breakup by Feedstock

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.3 Manufacturing

5.10.4 Distribution

5.10.5 Export

5.10.6 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.12 Price Analysis

5.12.1 Key Price Indicators

5.12.2 Price Structure

5.12.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process

6.1 Autoclave Method

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Tubular Method

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Feedstock

7.1 Natural Gas

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Naphtha

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Film and Sheets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Extrusion Coatings

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Injection Molding

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 North America

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Low Density Polyethylene Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 BASF SE

11.3.2 Dow Chemical Company

11.3.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation

11.3.4 LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

11.3.5 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

11.3.6 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

11.3.7 Borealis AG

11.3.8 Braskem SA

11.3.9 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LLC

11.3.10 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

11.3.11 Lone Star Chemical

11.3.12 Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.S.

11.3.13 Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc. (TPRI)

11.3.14 LG Chem Ltd.

11.3.15 Formosa Plastics Corporation

11.3.16 Qatar Petrochemical Company



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/35oeso

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

