Global Low Foam Surfactants Industry 2020-2025 - Development of Bio-based Surfactants to Create New Opportunities for Market Growth

The global market for low foam surfactants is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% globally.

The global market for low foam surfactants is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% globally.

Major factor driving the market studied is the significant growth in detergents and cleaning agents and increased demand for sustainable surfactants. On the flip side, stringent regulations and the slowdown in production arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak is hindering the growth of the market.

Key Highlights

Development of bio-based surfactants is expected to create new opportunities for the market to grow.

Detergents and cleaning agents is expected to dominate the end-user segment of global low foam surfactants market over the period due to their strong washing performance and reduced foaming properties.

Asia-Pacific region represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to the consumption from countries such as China , India , and Japan .

Market Trends



Significant Growth in Detergents and Cleaning Agents

Low foam surfactants are extensively employed in home care applications like laundry detergents, dishwasher detergents, carpet cleaners, floor cleaners, and several types of fabric softeners. In addition, they are not affected by the hardness of water.

In personal care application, they exhibit antimicrobial properties, foaming & conditioning properties, mild detergency actions, and preservative properties and hence are being used in shampoos, face washes, and skincare creams. The increasing demand for personal care products globally is expected to surge the demand for the product.

Non-ionic surfactants are mixed with other surfactants and is widely used in industrial cleaning applications. Demand for greener & sustainable surfactants is anticipated to be the latest trend in the low foam surfactants market. Players are transitioning towards manufacturing of low foam surfactants with herbal and biodegradable compounds.

With the technological advancements, the laundry-liquid manufacturers now use a new ingredient, rapeseed oil (non-GMO) that offers benefits with its low foaming properties.

Asia-Pacific to Be the Fastest Growing Market

In Asia-Pacific , China was the largest consumer of surfactants, and the country is likely to continue its dominance during the period. A major change in the lifestyle and wide scope of application of the product is boosting the growth of the product, especially in China and India . The increasing disposable income and purchasing power supports the growth, which in turn has increased the demand for low foam surfactants in the home & personal care industry.

, was the largest consumer of surfactants, and the country is likely to continue its dominance during the period. A major change in the lifestyle and wide scope of application of the product is boosting the growth of the product, especially in and . The increasing disposable income and purchasing power supports the growth, which in turn has increased the demand for low foam surfactants in the home & personal care industry. The market for soap, washing powder, and synthetic detergent industry in China has grown at an average annual rate of 13.2% in the past five years, due to increasing awareness about hygiene and development in liquid soap.

has grown at an average annual rate of 13.2% in the past five years, due to increasing awareness about hygiene and development in liquid soap. The region is projected to be a lucrative market for personal care products, polyurethane foams, and agrochemicals, among others.

Moreover, India is the one of the largest producers of soaps in the world. The per capita consumption of toilet/bathing soap in the country is around 800 grams. Around 65% of the Indian population resides in rural areas, and the increasing disposable incomes and growth in rural markets are making the consumers shift to premium products.

is the one of the largest producers of soaps in the world. The per capita consumption of toilet/bathing soap in the country is around 800 grams. Around 65% of the Indian population resides in rural areas, and the increasing disposable incomes and growth in rural markets are making the consumers shift to premium products. Due to the aforementioned factors, the demand for low foam surfactants is expected to increase in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The Global Low Foam Surfactants Market is partially consolidated in nature with a few major players dominating a significant portion of the market. Some of the major companies are BASF SE, Clariant, Evonik Industries AG, Croda International plc and Huntsman Corporation and among others.



