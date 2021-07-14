FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 6; Released: July 2021 Executive Pool: 1311 Companies: 78 - Players covered include Analog Devices, Inc.; Custom MMIC; DBwave Technologies LLC; Infineon Technologies AG; L3 Narda-Miteq; MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MACOM); NXP Semiconductors NV; ON Semiconductor Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; Qorvo, Inc.; Sage Millimeter, Inc.; Skyworks Solutions, Inc.; Teledyne Microwave Solutions; Texas Instruments, Inc.; WanTcom, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Frequency (DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz, Over 60 GHz); Material (Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide, Other Materials); Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space, Industrial, Other Verticals) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Global Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026

Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) represents an electronic amplifier which amplifies low power signals without compromising on the aspect of signal-to-noise ratio. LNAs were primarily developed for minimizing additional noise which tends to disturb contents of original voice. When noise in signals received is kept to the minimum, voice strength improves significantly. All unwanted noise is eliminated by an LNA. While a traditional amplifier amplifies power of the noise as well as the signal it tends to introduce additional noise. LNAs eliminate this issue of additional noise.

Weak signals are mainly caused by antennas which are typically placed outdoors and connected to a receiver using a transmission line, also referred to as the feedline. Feed line losses tend to lower the signal-to-ratio. LNAs can be placed in the antenna for preventing such feed line losses. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period. DC to 6 GHz, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.3% CAGR to reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 6-60 Ghz segment is readjusted to a revised 11.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.5% share of the global Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) market.

The U.S. Marked is Estimated at $506 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $698.6 Million by 2026

The Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$506 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$698.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 10.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$784.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.

In the coming years, rapid telecommunication sector growth and rise in smartphone numbers would continue to promote market growth for LNAs. Smartphones necessitate higher call receptive power for providing better internet experience and call quality to users. LNAs in smartphones amplify weak signals without compromising on the signal-to-noise ratio. LTE evolution would also drive market growth in the years ahead. LTE network amplifies internet signals providing users better messaging and calling ability. Silicon germanium LNAs in particular are considered better for low power and high frequency applications. Increase in self-driving cars adoption would also create ample growth opportunities for LNAs in the years ahead. Developed countries in Europe and North America would be the first to launch 5G technology. By 2025, these countries would also be equipped with 6G. In 2015, an investment of £15 million was made by the government of UK in quantum technology development. Growing number of space programs would also create opportunities. Growing IoT applications is also a growth promoting factor for the LNA market. IoT devices are integrated with LNAs where they act as wireless connectivity devices because of their power saving abilities.

Market growth will also be supported by the faster development of MMIC based receivers and amplifiers with less noise and temperature for space-based and airborne sounding instruments. These devices are being increasingly integrated in smartphones, wearables, tablets, and cameras among other electronic devices. They are also used in gaming consoles. Wireless communication technologies are also presently witnessing strong demand. Cellular and WLNA networks are popular methods for wireless connectivity. The devices operate in the 2.4 GHz-5GHz frequency range and enhance network sensitivity of WiFi applications. LANs in cellular devices also provide the benefits of lower power consumption in addition to enhancing signal receiving sensitivity and data transfer rates.

Over 60 GHz Segment to Reach $889.2 Million by 2026

In the global Over 60 GHz segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$337.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$797 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$123.3 Million by the year 2026. More



