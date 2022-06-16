Global Low-Power Wide-Area Networks (LPWAN) Market Forecast Report 2022-2025: LPWAN Technologies to Shape the Future of Massive IoT, Allowing Many Use Cases to Scale

DUBLIN, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Low-Power Wide-Area Networks (LPWAN) Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global LPWAN market is still at a growing stage; with network operators expanding public and private LPWAN networks across the globe.

The base year of this insight is 2021, with forecasts running up to 2025. The research highlights key trends impacting the Global LPWAN market and outlines future implications.

In certain cases, operators are conducting trials of unlicensed LPWAN integrated with alternative technologies such as satellites for extended coverage or roaming capabilities.

Low power wide area network (LPWAN) is a wireless wide area network that is optimized for non-mission-critical applications in machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) communications.

LPWAN deployments benefit M2M and IoT applications in terms of extended coverage, low transmission rate, longer battery life, cost savings in operations, and lower pricing for network services. Leading LPWAN technologies include LoRaWAN, Sigfox, RPMA and Wi-SUN.



Proprietary LPWANs typically operate in the license-free industrial, scientific, and medical (ISM) bands and are hence less expensive on a per-connection basis than current mobile cellular and other licensed radio options. Latency is not the primary concern; hence long-range operation is feasible.

No single technology or company can meet the demands of IoT across sectors and consumers. While most technologies can be expected to coexist, the best alternatives will emerge from trial and error and by mapping features to requirements. The scale of IoT, though vast already, is still far from what can be achieved, and the demand has only just scratched the surface.

However, they face strong competition from licensed LPWAN cellular-based technologies, since at the same time, the cellular industry is also developing standards to support M2M and IoT deployments in an efficient manner. Some of these technologies include narrowband (NB)-IoT and Long Term Evolution for Machine (LTE-M).



This study will focus on the most advanced LPWAN deployments:



Proprietary LPWAN technologies (in unlicensed spectrum):

LoRaWAN

Sigfox

RPMA

Wi-SUN

LPWAN Cellular technologies in licensed spectrum:

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Long-Term Evolution for Machines (LTE-M)

This market insight covers the following sections:

LPWAN overview and characteristics

Detailed leading LPWAN technologies

Market drivers and restraints

Market forecast in terms of connections

Competitive profiles of technology alliances and public network operators

Growth opportunities and strategic imperatives for success

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on LPWAN Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - LPWAN Market

Scope of Analysis

Market Definitions - LPWAN Concept

LPWAN Overview

Market Segmentation

Key Public Network Operators for LPWAN Licensed and Unlicensed Technologies

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Key Growth Metrics for LPWAN Market

Growth Environment

Growth Drivers for LPWAN Market

Growth Driver Analysis for LPWAN Market

Growth Restraints for LPWAN Market

Growth Restraints Analysis for LPWAN Market

Forecast Assumptions - LPWAN Market

Connections Forecast - LPWAN Market

Connections Forecast by Segment - LPWAN Market

Connections Forecast by Technology - LPWAN Market

Connections Forecast by Region - LPWAN Market

LPWAN Most Relevant Applications Across Industries

Percent Connections by Industry Vertical - LPWAN Market

Connections Forecast Analysis - LPWAN Market

Connections Forecast Analysis by Segment - LPWAN Market

Connections Forecast Analysis by Technology - LPWAN Market

Connections Forecast Analysis by Region - LPWAN Market

Connections Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical - LPWAN Market

Competitive Environment - LPWAN Market

3. Competitive Profiles of Technology Alliances

GSMA (NB-IoT and LTE-M) Profile

LoRaWAN Profile

Sigfox Profile

Ingenu (RPMA) Profile

Wi-SUN Profile

4. Competitive Profiles of Public Network Operators

Everynet Profile

American Tower do Brasil (ATC) Profile

WND Brasil Profile

5. Growth Opportunity Universe - LPWAN Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Asset Tracking for Logistics & Supply Chain

Growth Opportunity 2: Smart and Safe Cities Applications

Growth Opportunity 3: Agribusiness to Improve Farmer's Productivity with Sustainable Practices

Growth Opportunity 4: Retail Analytics and Security

Companies Mentioned

American Tower do Brasil (ATC)

Everynet

GSMA (NB-IoT and LTE-M)

Ingenu (RPMA)

LoRaWAN

Sigfox

Wi-SUN

WND Brasil

