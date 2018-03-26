Global Low Smoke Halogen Free Flame Retardant Polypropylene Market will grow at a CAGR of close to 9% by 2022

NEW YORK, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05356597





Technavio's market research analysts predict that the market will grow at a CAGR of close to 9% by 2022



Segmentation by application and analysis of the low smoke halogen free flame retardant polypropylene market

•Automotive

•Electrical and electronics

•Industrial



The high risk of fire incidents in the construction industry is resulting in an increased adoption of low smoke halogen free flame retardant polypropylene. Low smoke halogen free flame retardant polymers are extensively used in cables and wires for insulation. The demand for flame retardant polypropylene will continue to increase in the industry due to growth in the construction industry of various emerging and developing countries such as Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Chile, Thailand, and India.



Segmentation by geography and analysis of the low smoke halogen free flame retardant polypropylene market

•Americas

•APAC

•EMEA



The introduction of the environmental protection agency (EPA) norms in the US discouraged the application of bromine-based products as they are highly toxic. As a result, bromine-based products are being replaced with low smoke halogen free flame retardant polypropylene in the Americas, which in turn, will boost the market's growth in the region.



Key questions answered in the report include

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

• •What are the key factors driving the global low smoke halogen free flame retardant polypropylene market?

• •What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global low smoke halogen free flame retardant polypropylene market?

•What are the challenges to market growth?

•Who are the key vendors in the global low smoke halogen free flame retardant polypropylene market?

•What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global low smoke halogen free flame retardant polypropylene market?

•What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

•What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global low smoke halogen free flame retardant polypropylene market?



