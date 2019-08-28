Global Low Voltage Cable Industry
Aug 28, 2019, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Low Voltage Cable market worldwide is projected to grow by US$72.
2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.7%. Overhead, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$114.5 Billion by the year 2025, Overhead will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799025/?utm_source=PRN - Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.5 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Overhead will reach a market size of US$6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$19.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ABB Group (Switzerland); Encore Wire Corporation (USA); Finolex Cables Ltd. (India); General Cable Corporation (USA); Nexans SA (France); NKT Cables Group GmbH (Germany); Polycab Wires Pvt., Ltd. (India); Prysmian Group (Italy); Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (Japan)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799025/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market SharesLow Voltage Cable Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Low Voltage Cable Global Market Estimates andForecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 2: Low Voltage Cable Retrospective Market Scenario in US$Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 3: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Shift Across KeyGeographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 4: Overhead (Installation) World Market by Region/Countryin US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 5: Overhead (Installation) Historic Market Analysis byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 6: Overhead (Installation) Market Share Breakdown ofWorldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 7: Underground (Installation) Potential Growth MarketsWorldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 8: Underground (Installation) Historic Market Perspectiveby Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 9: Underground (Installation) Market Sales Breakdown byRegion/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 10: Infrastructure (End-Use) Market Estimates & Forecastsin US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 11: Infrastructure (End-Use) Retrospective DemandAnalysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 12: Infrastructure (End-Use) Market by Region/Country:2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 13: Industrial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide inUS$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 14: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 15: Industrial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review byRegion/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 16: Renewables (End-Use) Worldwide Latent DemandForecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 17: Renewables (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 18: Renewables (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales byRegion/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Low Voltage Cable Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Installation: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Low Voltage Cable Market in the United States by
Installation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Low Voltage Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States Low Voltage Cable Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Low Voltage Cable Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Review by
Installation in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 27: Low Voltage Cable Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Installation for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 28: Canadian Low Voltage Cable Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Low Voltage Cable Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Low Voltage Cable: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Installation for
the period 2018-2025
Table 32: Low Voltage Cable Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis by
Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Low
Voltage Cable in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Japanese Low Voltage Cable Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 36: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Low Voltage Cable Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Installation for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Low Voltage Cable Market by Installation:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Low Voltage Cable in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Low Voltage Cable Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Low Voltage Cable Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 43: European Low Voltage Cable Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Low Voltage Cable Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: European Low Voltage Cable Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018-2025
Table 47: Low Voltage Cable Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Installation: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown by
Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Low Voltage Cable Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 50: Low Voltage Cable Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: Low Voltage Cable Market in France by Installation:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: French Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis by
Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Low Voltage Cable Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: Low Voltage Cable Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown by
Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Low Voltage Cable Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Low Voltage Cable Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Low Voltage Cable Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Installation for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Low Voltage Cable Market by Installation:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Italian Demand for Low Voltage Cable in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Low Voltage Cable Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Low Voltage Cable: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Installation
for the period 2018-2025
Table 71: Low Voltage Cable Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Low Voltage Cable Market Share
Analysis by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Low
Voltage Cable in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Low Voltage Cable Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Spanish Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Review by
Installation in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 78: Low Voltage Cable Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Installation for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Spanish Low Voltage Cable Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Low Voltage Cable Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 81: Spanish Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Installation: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Low Voltage Cable Market in Russia by Installation: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Russian Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown by
Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Russian Low Voltage Cable Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Low Voltage Cable Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018-2025
Table 89: Low Voltage Cable Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Installation: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Low Voltage Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Low Voltage Cable Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 92: Low Voltage Cable Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Low Voltage Cable Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Low Voltage Cable Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Low Voltage Cable Market in Asia-Pacific by
Installation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Cable Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis
by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Low Voltage Cable Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Cable Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Cable Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Low Voltage Cable Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Low Voltage Cable Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017
Table 105: Australian Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown
by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Low Voltage Cable Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Low Voltage Cable Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Indian Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Review by
Installation in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 111: Low Voltage Cable Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Installation for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Indian Low Voltage Cable Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Low Voltage Cable Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 114: Indian Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Low Voltage Cable Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Installation for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Low Voltage Cable Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017
Table 117: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Low Voltage Cable Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Low Voltage Cable Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Low Voltage Cable:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Installation for the period 2018-2025
Table 122: Low Voltage Cable Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Cable Market Share
Analysis by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Low Voltage Cable in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Cable Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 126: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Low Voltage Cable Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025
Table 128: Low Voltage Cable Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Low Voltage Cable Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Low Voltage Cable Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Installation for the Period
2018-2025
Table 131: Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Low Voltage Cable Market by
Installation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Low Voltage Cable in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Low Voltage Cable Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Low Voltage Cable Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018-2025
Table 137: Low Voltage Cable Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Installation: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown
by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Argentinean Low Voltage Cable Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 140: Low Voltage Cable Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 142: Low Voltage Cable Market in Brazil by Installation:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis by
Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Low Voltage Cable Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 148: Low Voltage Cable Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017
Table 150: Mexican Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown by
Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Low Voltage Cable Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Low Voltage Cable Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Low Voltage Cable Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Installation: 2018
to 2025
Table 155: Low Voltage Cable Market in Rest of Latin America by
Installation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Low Voltage Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Low Voltage Cable Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Low Voltage Cable Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 159: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 161: Low Voltage Cable Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: The Middle East Low Voltage Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: The Middle East Low Voltage Cable Historic Market by
Installation in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Low Voltage Cable Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Installation for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Low Voltage Cable Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 167: Low Voltage Cable Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Low Voltage Cable Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Low Voltage Cable: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Installation for
the period 2018-2025
Table 170: Low Voltage Cable Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for the Period
2009-2017
Table 171: Iranian Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis by
Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Low
Voltage Cable in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Iranian Low Voltage Cable Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 174: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018-2025
Table 176: Low Voltage Cable Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Installation: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown by
Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Israeli Low Voltage Cable Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 179: Low Voltage Cable Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Low Voltage Cable Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Installation for the Period
2018-2025
Table 182: Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Low Voltage Cable Market by
Installation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Low Voltage Cable in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Low Voltage Cable Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Low Voltage Cable Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Low Voltage Cable Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Installation for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Low Voltage Cable Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017
Table 189: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Low Voltage Cable Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Low Voltage Cable Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Low Voltage Cable Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Installation for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Low Voltage Cable Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Low Voltage Cable Market Share
Breakdown by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Low Voltage Cable Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Low Voltage Cable Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 198: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 199: African Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Installation: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Low Voltage Cable Market in Africa by Installation:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 201: African Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown by
Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: African Low Voltage Cable Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Low Voltage Cable Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITIONABB GROUPENCORE WIRE CORPORATIONFINOLEX CABLESGENERAL CABLE CORPORATIONNKT CABLES GROUP GMBHNEXANS SAPOLYCAB WIRES PVT.PRYSMIAN GROUPSUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799025/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article