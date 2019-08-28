Global Low Voltage Cable Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Low Voltage Cable market worldwide is projected to grow by US$72.

2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.7%. Overhead, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$114.5 Billion by the year 2025, Overhead will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799025/?utm_source=PRN - Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.5 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Overhead will reach a market size of US$6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$19.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ABB Group (Switzerland); Encore Wire Corporation (USA); Finolex Cables Ltd. (India); General Cable Corporation (USA); Nexans SA (France); NKT Cables Group GmbH (Germany); Polycab Wires Pvt., Ltd. (India); Prysmian Group (Italy); Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799025/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market SharesLow Voltage Cable Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Low Voltage Cable Global Market Estimates andForecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 2: Low Voltage Cable Retrospective Market Scenario in US$Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 3: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Shift Across KeyGeographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 4: Overhead (Installation) World Market by Region/Countryin US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 5: Overhead (Installation) Historic Market Analysis byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 6: Overhead (Installation) Market Share Breakdown ofWorldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 7: Underground (Installation) Potential Growth MarketsWorldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 8: Underground (Installation) Historic Market Perspectiveby Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 9: Underground (Installation) Market Sales Breakdown byRegion/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 10: Infrastructure (End-Use) Market Estimates & Forecastsin US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 11: Infrastructure (End-Use) Retrospective DemandAnalysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 12: Infrastructure (End-Use) Market by Region/Country:2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 13: Industrial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide inUS$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 14: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 15: Industrial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review byRegion/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 16: Renewables (End-Use) Worldwide Latent DemandForecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 17: Renewables (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 18: Renewables (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales byRegion/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Low Voltage Cable Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Installation: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Low Voltage Cable Market in the United States by

Installation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Low Voltage Cable Market Share

Breakdown by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Low Voltage Cable Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Low Voltage Cable Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Review by

Installation in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Low Voltage Cable Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Installation for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Low Voltage Cable Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Low Voltage Cable Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Low Voltage Cable: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Installation for

the period 2018-2025

Table 32: Low Voltage Cable Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Low

Voltage Cable in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Japanese Low Voltage Cable Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 36: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Low Voltage Cable Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Installation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Low Voltage Cable Market by Installation:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Low Voltage Cable in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Low Voltage Cable Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Low Voltage Cable Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Low Voltage Cable Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Low Voltage Cable Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: European Low Voltage Cable Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018-2025

Table 47: Low Voltage Cable Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Installation: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Low Voltage Cable Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 50: Low Voltage Cable Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Low Voltage Cable Market in France by Installation:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: French Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Low Voltage Cable Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Low Voltage Cable Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Low Voltage Cable Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Low Voltage Cable Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Low Voltage Cable Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Installation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Low Voltage Cable Market by Installation:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for Low Voltage Cable in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Low Voltage Cable Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Low Voltage Cable: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Installation

for the period 2018-2025

Table 71: Low Voltage Cable Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Low Voltage Cable Market Share

Analysis by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Low

Voltage Cable in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Low Voltage Cable Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Spanish Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Review by

Installation in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 78: Low Voltage Cable Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Installation for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Spanish Low Voltage Cable Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Low Voltage Cable Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 81: Spanish Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Installation: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Low Voltage Cable Market in Russia by Installation: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Russian Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Low Voltage Cable Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Low Voltage Cable Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018-2025

Table 89: Low Voltage Cable Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Installation: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Low Voltage Cable Market Share

Breakdown by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Low Voltage Cable Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 92: Low Voltage Cable Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Low Voltage Cable Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Low Voltage Cable Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Low Voltage Cable Market in Asia-Pacific by

Installation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Cable Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis

by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Low Voltage Cable Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Cable Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Cable Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Low Voltage Cable Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Low Voltage Cable Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown

by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Low Voltage Cable Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Low Voltage Cable Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Indian Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Review by

Installation in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: Low Voltage Cable Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Installation for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Indian Low Voltage Cable Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Low Voltage Cable Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 114: Indian Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Low Voltage Cable Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Installation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Low Voltage Cable Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 117: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Low Voltage Cable Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Low Voltage Cable Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Low Voltage Cable:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Installation for the period 2018-2025

Table 122: Low Voltage Cable Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Cable Market Share

Analysis by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Low Voltage Cable in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Low Voltage Cable Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Low Voltage Cable Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025

Table 128: Low Voltage Cable Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Low Voltage Cable Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Low Voltage Cable Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Installation for the Period

2018-2025

Table 131: Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Low Voltage Cable Market by

Installation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 133: Latin American Demand for Low Voltage Cable in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Low Voltage Cable Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Low Voltage Cable Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018-2025

Table 137: Low Voltage Cable Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Installation: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown

by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Low Voltage Cable Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 140: Low Voltage Cable Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Low Voltage Cable Market in Brazil by Installation:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Low Voltage Cable Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Low Voltage Cable Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Low Voltage Cable Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Low Voltage Cable Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Low Voltage Cable Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Installation: 2018

to 2025

Table 155: Low Voltage Cable Market in Rest of Latin America by

Installation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Low Voltage Cable Market Share

Breakdown by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Low Voltage Cable Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Low Voltage Cable Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 161: Low Voltage Cable Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Low Voltage Cable Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: The Middle East Low Voltage Cable Historic Market by

Installation in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Low Voltage Cable Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Installation for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Low Voltage Cable Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 167: Low Voltage Cable Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Low Voltage Cable Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Low Voltage Cable: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Installation for

the period 2018-2025

Table 170: Low Voltage Cable Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Installation for the Period

2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Low

Voltage Cable in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Iranian Low Voltage Cable Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 174: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation: 2018-2025

Table 176: Low Voltage Cable Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Installation: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Low Voltage Cable Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 179: Low Voltage Cable Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Low Voltage Cable Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Low Voltage Cable Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Installation for the Period

2018-2025

Table 182: Low Voltage Cable Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Low Voltage Cable Market by

Installation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Low Voltage Cable in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Low Voltage Cable Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Low Voltage Cable Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Low Voltage Cable Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Installation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Low Voltage Cable Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 189: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Low Voltage Cable Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Low Voltage Cable Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Low Voltage Cable Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Installation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Low Voltage Cable Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Installation: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Low Voltage Cable Market Share

Breakdown by Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Low Voltage Cable Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Low Voltage Cable Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Low Voltage Cable Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Installation: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Low Voltage Cable Market in Africa by Installation:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 201: African Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown by

Installation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Low Voltage Cable Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Low Voltage Cable Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: Low Voltage Cable Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITIONABB GROUPENCORE WIRE CORPORATIONFINOLEX CABLESGENERAL CABLE CORPORATIONNKT CABLES GROUP GMBHNEXANS SAPOLYCAB WIRES PVT.PRYSMIAN GROUPSUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES

V. CURATED RESEARCH

