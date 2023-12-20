Global Loyalty Management Market Strategic Business Report - Transition from Product- to Customer-Centric Strategy Takes Centerstage

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Loyalty Management - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Loyalty Management estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Customer Loyalty, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$8.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Employee Retention segment is estimated at 9.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR

The Loyalty Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Transition from Product- to Customer-Centric Strategy Takes Centerstage

Adoption of Mobile Applications Spurs Market Growth

Increasing Adoption of Omnichannel and Multichannel Programs

Emergence of Advanced Technologies to Foster Market Expansion

Increased investments in Loyalty System Technology

Growing Need for Competitive Differentiation Drives Organization to Adopt Loyalty Management

Growing Role of Big Data and Analytics in Loyalty Management

AI, Blockchain, and IoT: Emerging Technologies with Tremendous Potential for Loyalty Management Market

Rising Sophistication of Online Reward Management Solution

Rising Prominence of Loyalty Management for E-Commerce Businesses

Banking & Financial Services Enterprises Prioritize Loyalty Management Adoption

Insurance Agencies Seek CRM Capability for Effective Collaboration

Select Recent Launches in the Loyalty Management Space

Salesforce: One of the Best CRM Platforms with Several Loyalty Management Solutions

Companies Profiled:

Annex Cloud

Apex Loyalty

Bond Brand Loyalty Inc.

Brierley+Partners

Comarch SA

Jakala S.p.A.

Kangaroo Rewards

Kobie Marketing

Loopy Loyalty

Paystone

Smile, Inc.

SumUp Inc.

Yotpo, Inc.

Zinrelo

