Global Loyalty Management Market Strategic Business Report - Transition from Product- to Customer-Centric Strategy Takes Centerstage

The "Loyalty Management - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Loyalty Management estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Customer Loyalty, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$8.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Employee Retention segment is estimated at 9.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR

The Loyalty Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

  • Transition from Product- to Customer-Centric Strategy Takes Centerstage
  • Adoption of Mobile Applications Spurs Market Growth
  • Increasing Adoption of Omnichannel and Multichannel Programs
  • Emergence of Advanced Technologies to Foster Market Expansion
  • Increased investments in Loyalty System Technology
  • Growing Need for Competitive Differentiation Drives Organization to Adopt Loyalty Management
  • Growing Role of Big Data and Analytics in Loyalty Management
  • AI, Blockchain, and IoT: Emerging Technologies with Tremendous Potential for Loyalty Management Market
  • Rising Sophistication of Online Reward Management Solution
  • Rising Prominence of Loyalty Management for E-Commerce Businesses
  • Banking & Financial Services Enterprises Prioritize Loyalty Management Adoption
  • Insurance Agencies Seek CRM Capability for Effective Collaboration
  • Select Recent Launches in the Loyalty Management Space
  • Salesforce: One of the Best CRM Platforms with Several Loyalty Management Solutions

Companies Profiled:

  • Annex Cloud
  • Apex Loyalty
  • Bond Brand Loyalty Inc.
  • Brierley+Partners
  • Comarch SA
  • Jakala S.p.A.
  • Kangaroo Rewards
  • Kobie Marketing
  • Loopy Loyalty
  • Paystone
  • Smile, Inc.
  • SumUp Inc.
  • Yotpo, Inc.
  • Zinrelo

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Loyalty Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Customer Relationship Management: An Introduction
  • Loyalty Management Programs: An Important Tool for Effective CRM
  • Outlook
  • Global Loyalty Management Market Set for a Steady Long Term Growth
  • Standalone Programs: The Most Widely Used Loyalty Management Programs
  • Cloud, Customer Analytics and B2C Solution Segments to Lead Global Market
  • US and Europe Dominate the Global Loyalty Management Market
  • Asia-Pacific to Witness Gains
  • COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • United States
  • Canada
  • Japan
  • China
  • Europe
  • France
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • United Kingdom
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of World

IV. COMPETITION

