Global Loyalty Management Market Strategic Business Report - Transition from Product- to Customer-Centric Strategy Takes Centerstage

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Loyalty Management - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Loyalty Management estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Customer Loyalty, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$8.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Employee Retention segment is estimated at 9.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR
The Loyalty Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Transition from Product- to Customer-Centric Strategy Takes Centerstage
- Adoption of Mobile Applications Spurs Market Growth
- Increasing Adoption of Omnichannel and Multichannel Programs
- Emergence of Advanced Technologies to Foster Market Expansion
- Increased investments in Loyalty System Technology
- Growing Need for Competitive Differentiation Drives Organization to Adopt Loyalty Management
- Growing Role of Big Data and Analytics in Loyalty Management
- AI, Blockchain, and IoT: Emerging Technologies with Tremendous Potential for Loyalty Management Market
- Rising Sophistication of Online Reward Management Solution
- Rising Prominence of Loyalty Management for E-Commerce Businesses
- Banking & Financial Services Enterprises Prioritize Loyalty Management Adoption
- Insurance Agencies Seek CRM Capability for Effective Collaboration
- Select Recent Launches in the Loyalty Management Space
- Salesforce: One of the Best CRM Platforms with Several Loyalty Management Solutions
Companies Profiled:
- Annex Cloud
- Apex Loyalty
- Bond Brand Loyalty Inc.
- Brierley+Partners
- Comarch SA
- Jakala S.p.A.
- Kangaroo Rewards
- Kobie Marketing
- Loopy Loyalty
- Paystone
- Smile, Inc.
- SumUp Inc.
- Yotpo, Inc.
- Zinrelo
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Loyalty Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Customer Relationship Management: An Introduction
- Loyalty Management Programs: An Important Tool for Effective CRM
- Outlook
- Global Loyalty Management Market Set for a Steady Long Term Growth
- Standalone Programs: The Most Widely Used Loyalty Management Programs
- Cloud, Customer Analytics and B2C Solution Segments to Lead Global Market
- US and Europe Dominate the Global Loyalty Management Market
- Asia-Pacific to Witness Gains
- COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
- Recent Market Activity
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
IV. COMPETITION
