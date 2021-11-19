Global LTE and 5G Applications & Services Market Report 2021-2026 - Mobile Edge Computing Will Be Key for Private Wireless Implementation

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LTE and 5G Applications and Services Market by Service Provider Type, Connection Type, Deployment Type, Use Cases, 5G Service Category, Computing as a Service, Industry Verticals, Region and Country 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 5G applications market report is the most comprehensive research available addressing the LTE and 5G application and service market. The report evaluates cellular broadband applications and services including revenue and usage (subscribers/users) by LTE, LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro, and 5G. The report also assesses the LTE and 5G applications market in private wireless networks as well as market opportunities for Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) in public and private networks including the market for computing as a service.

Select Report Findings

Mobile Edge Computing will be key for private wireless implementation

MEC will also be important for public consumer applications, but lower priority

5GNR market for private wireless in industrial automation will reach $5.1B by 2026

by 2026 5G applications market for enterprise and industrial segments will exceed $42.2B globally by 2026

globally by 2026 Global revenue for LTE-based enterprise and SMB mobility apps and services will reach $6.7B by 2026

by 2026 Key 5G solution areas for business will be IoT connectivity, SMB/corporate mobility, and fixed wireless

5G will bring about fundamental structural economic changes, such as significantly lower broadband pricing as a whole, and also much greater flexibility for enterprise, industrial, and government market segments in terms of how they connect public to private networks. Future use cases for the 5G applications market are many and varied in terms of type, industry vertical focus, and requirements. Correspondingly, each scenario will have its own network configuration of requirements and parameters.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Research Objectives

2.2 Report Findings

2.3 Target Audience

2.4 Companies in the Report

3 LTE and 5G Technology and Capabilities Overview

3.1 Evolution of LTE to 5G Networks

3.1.1 LTE Advanced

3.1.2 Peer-to-Peer Communications: LTE Direct

3.1.3 LTE Advanced Pro

3.1.4 Fifth Generation Networks

3.2 5G New Radio and 5G Supporting and Related Technologies

3.2.1 Massive MIMO

3.2.2 Cognitive Radio Capabilities

3.2.3 Self-Organizing Networks

3.2.4 Visible Light Communications: Alternative to Radio Frequency

3.2.5 Millimeter Wave Radio Frequency

3.2.6 M2M Communications in IoT and the Role of 5G

3.2.7 C-RAN Architecture

3.2.8 Role and Importance of Heterogeneous Networks in LTE and 5G

3.2.9 H-CRAN Solution

3.2.10 Large-Scale Cooperative Spatial Signal Processing

3.2.11 SDN and NFV Technology for 4G LTE and 5G Ecosystem

3.2.12 Software Defined Radio Considerations

3.2.13 Other Considerations: Spectrum Issues and Satellite Solutions

3.3 5G Any-Haul/X-Haul Backhaul: Front Haul and Backhaul

3.4 5G Fixed Wireless Access

3.5 LTE and 5G Application and Service Landscape

3.5.1 Evolution of Long Term Evolution (LTE) Standard for 4G

3.5.2 5G Capabilities in Support of Applications, Services, and Solutions

3.5.3 The Core 5G Service Feature/Functionality: Voice over 5G (Vo5G)

3.6 5G Commercial Service Trials

3.7 Market Drivers for 5G Based Applications and Services

3.7.1 Ultra-low Latency Connectivity

3.7.2 Massive Growth of Connected IoT Devices and Data Traffic

3.7.3 Critical Communications and Public Safety Applications

3.7.4 LTE and 5G in Smart City Initiatives

3.7.5 LTE and 5G in Private Wireless Networks

3.7.6 Transition to Cloud, Virtualized Platforms, and Edge Computing

3.8 LTE and 5G Market Constraints

3.8.1 Costly Network Service Deployment

3.8.2 Vertical Focused Business Models

3.8.3 Global Spectrum Challenges

3.8.4 Technical Ambiguity in Air Interface Waveform Technologies

4 LTE and 5G Technology and Business Dynamics

4.1 LTE and 5G Devices

4.1.1 Smartphones

4.1.2 Wearables

4.1.3 Modems

4.1.4 IoT/M2M Modules

4.1.5 LTE and 5G User Equipment

4.2 LTE and 5G Service Value Chain

4.2.1 UE and Hardware Manufacturers

4.2.2 Connectivity Solution Providers

4.2.3 IoT Application and OTT Solution Provider

4.2.4 Mobility and Analytics Solution Providers

4.2.5 Enterprise, Government, and Industrial Plant

4.3 Mobile Network Operators vs. OTT Application Providers

4.3.1 MNO Strategies

4.3.2 OTT Based Apps in 5G

4.4 Data Revenue vs. Other Services Revenue

4.5 Average Data Consumption: Video vs. Apps

4.6 Network Slicing and MEC role to Quality of Service Experience

4.7 Private Wireless Network: Licensed Spectrum vs. Unlicensed Spectrum

4.7.1 LTE-U: CBRS and MulteFire

4.7.2 Private 5G NR Access Networks

4.8 5G vs. WiFi In-Building Coverage

4.9 Machine Learning to Improve Analytics and Decision Making

4.10 AI Based Data Analytics to Facilitate Data as a Service

4.11 Network Security and Data Protection

4.12 5G and Edge Computing

4.12.1 Mobile Edge Computing to Support 5G

4.12.2 Carrier Owned/Controlled MEC: The Mobile Network Operator Role

4.12.3 Carrier Mobile Edge Computing Strategies

4.12.3.1 Computing as a Service (CaaS)

4.12.3.2 Carrier CaaS enabled Data as a Service

4.12.3.3 Carrier MEC Deployment Strategies

4.13 5G Techniques for URLLC and Reliability Sensitive Apps

4.14 Mission Critical Communication, Analytics, and Smart City Initiatives

4.14.1 Mission Critical Application Challenges

4.14.2 Private IoT Network and Mission Critical Applications

4.15 Carrier Aggregation

4.16 Analysis of 3GPP Releases

4.17 5G IoT Application Verticals

4.17.1 Retail and Consumer Electronics Applications

4.17.2 Healthcare Applications

4.17.3 Industrial Automation Applications

4.17.4 Intelligent Building Automation Applications

4.17.5 Automotive and Transportation Applications

4.17.6 Home Automation Applications

4.17.7 Financial Institution Applications

4.17.8 Energy and Utility Applications

4.17.9 Public Safety Applications

4.17.10 Military Applications

4.17.11 Oil and Gas Applications

4.17.12 Mining Applications

4.17.13 Agriculture Applications

4.18 5G IoT Trials and Demonstrations

5. Company Analysis

5.1 AT&T

5.2 Airtel

5.3 BT Group (EE)

5.4 China Mobile

5.5 China Telecom

5.6 Deutsche Telekom AG

5.7 DU

5.8 KT Corporation

5.9 NTT DoCoMo

5.10 STC - Saudi Telecom Company

5.11 SK Telecom

5.12 Sprint Corporation

5.13 Telstra

5.14 Verizon

5.15 Vodafone Group

5.16 Telenor

5.17 T-Mobile USA

5.18 Rogers Communications

5.19 America Movil

5.20 Entel

5.21 Movistar

5.22 China Unicom

5.23 Ooredoo

5.24 Zain

5.25 Swisscom

5.26 Spark NZ

5.27 Telecom Italia

5.28 Orange SA

5.29 KDDI Corporation

5.30 LG Uplus

5.31 Softbank Group

5.32 SingTel

5.33 Telefonica

5.34 Apple

5.35 Facebook

5.36 Google

5.37 Microsoft

5.38 Rakuten

5.39 Snap Inc.

5.40 Spotify AB

5.41 Tencent

5.42 Amazon

5.43 WeChat

5.44 Skype

5.45 Telegram

5.46 Ribbon Communications

5.47 REVE Systems

5.48 Hulu

5.49 Netflix

5.50 Dish

5.51 Sky Go

5.52 Roku

5.53 Sony

5.54 Fubo TV

5.55 Philo TV

5.56 ClipBucket

5.57 Muvi

5.58 Contus Vplay

5.59 Quickplay

5.60 Vplayed

5.61 Ooyala

5.62 Vidmind

5.63 Mobiotics

5.64 Nokia Network

5.65 Samsung Electronics

5.66 Cisco Systems

5.67 LG Electronics

5.68 Huawei Technologies

5.69 Ericsson

5.70 Qualcomm

5.71 Intel Corporation

5.72 NEC Corporation

5.73 ZTE Corporation

5.74 Ciena Corporation

5.75 Cavium Inc.

5.76 Qorvo Inc.

5.77 Fujitsu Ltd.

5.78 Broadcom Corporation

5.79 HPE

5.80 VMware Inc.

5.81 MediaTek Inc.

5.82 Juniper Network Inc.

5.83 Analog Devices Inc.

5.84 MACOM Technology

5.85 Motorola

5.86 Ascom

5.87 Harris

5.88 Hytera

5.89 Cobham Wireless

5.90 Leonardo

5.91 Mentura Group

5.92 Inmarsat

5.93 Zenitel

5.94 HTC

5.95 Airspan

5.96 Alvarion

5.97 Sierra Wireless

5.98 Coolpad Dyno

5.99 Mobvoi

5.100 Fitbit

5.101 Misfit

5.102 Asus

5.103 Netgear

5.104 Zyxel

5.105 Alibaba

5.106 D-Link

5.107 UbiFi

5.108 Altair Semiconductor

5.109 SimNet Wireless

5.110 Siretta

5.111 Cradlepoint

5.112 Telit Communications

5.113 Gemalto

5.114 Netcracker

5.115 Texim Europe

5.116 M2M Connectivity

5.117 Eurotech

5.118 RedLinX

5.119 MYCOM OSI

5.120 Colt

6. LTE and 5G Application Market Analysis and Forecasts

6.1 Global LTE and 5G Applications and Services Market 2021-2026

6.2 Global LTE, LTE Advanced, and LTE Advanced Pro Market 2021-2026

6.3 Global LTE Applications and Service 2021-2026

6.4 Global LTE Advanced Applications and Service Market 2021-2026

6.5 LTE Advanced Pro Apps and Service Market 2021-2026

6.6 5G Apps and Service Market 2021-2026

6.7 5G New Radio Market 2021-2026

6.8 LTE and 5G Apps and Service Sub-Market 2021-2026

6.9 Regional LTE and 5G Applications Market 2021-2026

6.10 Global LTE and 5G Users 2021-2026

6.11 Global LTE Subscriptions 2021-2026

6.12 Global LTE Advanced Users 2021-2026

6.13 Global LTE Advanced Pro Users 2021-2026

6.14 Global 5G Subscriptions 2021-2026

6.15 Global 5G New Radio Users 2021-2026

6.16 Regional LTE and 5G Subscription and Usage 2021-2026

7. Conclusions and Recommendations

7.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

7.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

7.3 Automotive Companies

7.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

7.5 Communication Service Providers

7.6 Computing and Datacenter Companies

7.7 Data Analytics Providers

7.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

7.9 Network Equipment Providers

7.10 Network Security Providers

7.11 Semiconductor Companies

7.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

7.13 Software Providers

7.14 Smart City System Integrators

7.15 Automation System Providers

7.16 Social Media Companies

7.17 OTT Service Providers

7.18 Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Users

