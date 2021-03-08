Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market (2020 to 2027) - Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report

DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, by Technology; By End Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global LTE and 5G broadcast market size is expected to reach USD 1,064.91 million by 2027, according to the study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Long-Term Evolution (LTE) refers to a key standard that is being used for high-speed wireless communication through the data terminals and mobile devices such as smart phones, tablets, Kindle, etc. LTE offers internet services based on Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM), Universal Mobile Telecommunications System (UMTS), Enhanced Data rates for GSM Evolution (EDGE), and High Speed Packet Access (HSPA) technologies. LTE boosts the speed and capacity by deploying a varied radio interface along with the improvements of the core network.



5G broadcast refers to the advanced wireless technology that is capable of improving the overall mobile experience of the consumers while offering them with limitless data consumption capabilities. The advent of 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) has improved 5G broadcast services Release 14 and the subsequent release 15 are the latest versions of the 3GPP services that are known as Further Enhanced Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service (FeMBMS)

5G broadcast is also known as the Enhanced Television services (EnTV) which is primarily invented to enable seamless delivery of digital television over the presently used mobile networks. 5G services is the need of the hour for businesses and individuals worldwide and the consumers, mobile operators, content providers and broadcasters need the 5G services through the existing mobile networks.

The prominent factors favoring the LTE and 5G broadcast market growth include rising smartphone penetration and growing base of LTE mobile subscribers coupled with increasing demand for high speed mobile devices data services and ever expanding video traffic. In addition, the increasing need for minimizing the congestion in network capacity also contributes to global market growth. According to the ABC News March 2020 publication, there's extensive network congestion in Australia mainly due to the increasing number of people who are working from home owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. This has boosted the demand for a wider bandwidth mobile network such as LTE and 5G broadcast so as to minimize the network congestion.



5G broadcast enables consumers to use limitless data while also enhance their overall mobile device usage experience as against the traditional 4G LTE broadcast. The FeMBMS standard offers a complete band of high-power high-tower (HPHT) advanced applications through the use of downlink mode. The content providers and television broadcasters have significant opportunity to increase their customer reach by using 5G broadcast since this technology enables them to proactively and directly address the mobile devices. The rising demand for premium video content by the consumers including, live broadcast of a sports event is expected to fuel the 5G broadcast demand.



Market participants such as AT&T, Athonet, Cisco, Enensys Technologies, Ericsson, Expway, Huawei, Intel, KDDI, KT, NEC, Netgear, Nokia, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, SK Telecom, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless, and ZTE are some of the key players that are currently operational in the global market.



The players in the market are primarily focused on product innovation & development as well as acquisitions to improve upon their product portfolio as well as boost their geographical presence. For instance, in December 2019, Videotron has partnered with Samsung Electronics to deploy 5G radio access and LTE Advanced technologies all across Canada. This strategy enables Videotron to boost the implementation of its advanced high-speed network. In addition, in February 2020, U.S. Cellular has purchased 5G driven New Radio (NR) technology from Samsung Electronics that has enabled U.S. Cellular to implement highly advanced outdoor and indoor internet connectivity services.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology

4. LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Insights

4.1. LTE and 5G Broadcast - Industry snapshot

4.2. LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Rapid innovations in the LTE and 5G Broadcast

4.2.1.2. Rapid uptake in varied End Uses

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Data feeding issues

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Industry trends



5. LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Assessment by Technology

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, By Technology, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.3. LTE Broadcast

5.3.1. Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, by LTE Broadcast, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.4. 5G Broadcast

5.4.1. Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, by 5G Broadcast, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)



6. Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, by End Use

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, By End Use, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.3. Video on demand (VOD)

6.3.1. Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, by Video on demand (VOD), By Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.4. Stadiums

6.4.1. Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, by Stadiums, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.5. Mobile TV

6.5.1. Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, by Mobile TV, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.6. E-Newspapers and E-Magazines

6.6.1. Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, by E-Newspapers and E-Magazines, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.7. Radio

6.7.1. Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, by Radio, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.8. Emergency Alerts

6.8.1. Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, by Emergency Alerts, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.9. Data Feeds and Notifications

6.9.1. Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, by Data Feeds and Notifications, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.10. Connected Cars

6.10.1. Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, by Connected Cars, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.11. Last Mile CDN

6.11.1. Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, by O&G and Mining, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

6.12. Fixed LTE Quadruple Play

6.12.1. Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, by Fixed LTE Quadruple Play, by Region, 2016-2027 (USD Million)



7. LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Assessment by Geography

7.1. Key findings

7.2. Introduction

7.3. LTE and 5G Broadcast Market - North America

7.4. LTE and 5G Broadcast Market - Europe

7.5. LTE and 5G Broadcast Market - Asia-Pacific

7.6. LTE and 5G Broadcast Market - Middle East & Africa

7.7. LTE and 5G Broadcast Market - Latin America

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

8.1.1. Expansion

8.1.2. Acquisition

8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



9. Company Profiles

9.1. AT&T

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product/Services Benchmarking

9.1.4. Recent Developments

9.2. Athonet

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product/Services Benchmarking

9.2.4. Recent Developments

9.3. Cisco

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product/Services Benchmarking

9.3.4. Recent Developments

9.4. Enensys Technologies

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product/Services Benchmarking

9.4.4. Recent Developments

9.5. Ericsson

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product/Services Benchmarking

9.5.4. Recent Developments

9.6. Expway

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Product/Services Benchmarking

9.6.4. Recent Developments

9.7. Huawei

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Performance

9.7.3. Product/Services Benchmarking

9.7.4. Recent Developments

9.8. Intel

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Performance

9.8.3. Product/Services Benchmarking

9.8.4. Recent Developments

9.9. KDDI

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Product/Services Benchmarking

9.9.4. Recent Developments

9.10. KT

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Performance

9.10.3. Product/Services Benchmarking

9.10.4. Recent Developments

9.11. NEC

9.11.1. Company Overview

9.11.2. Financial Performance

9.11.3. Product/Services Benchmarking

9.11.4. Recent Developments

9.12. Netgear

9.12.1. Company Overview

9.12.2. Financial Performance

9.12.3. Product/Services Benchmarking

9.12.4. Recent Developments

9.13. Nokia

9.13.1. Company Overview

9.13.2. Financial Performance

9.13.3. Product/Services Benchmarking

9.13.4. Recent Developments

9.14. Qualcomm

9.14.1. Company Overview

9.14.2. Financial Performance

9.14.3. Product/Services Benchmarking

9.14.4. Recent Developments

9.15. Samsung Electronics

9.15.1. Company Overview

9.15.2. Financial Performance

9.15.3. Product/Services Benchmarking

9.15.4. Recent Developments

9.16. SK Telecom

9.16.1. Company Overview

9.16.2. Financial Performance

9.16.3. Product/Services Benchmarking

9.16.4. Recent Developments

9.17. Telstra

9.17.1. Company Overview

9.17.2. Financial Performance

9.17.3. Product/Services Benchmarking

9.17.4. Recent Developments

9.18. T-Mobile

9.18.1. Company Overview

9.18.2. Financial Performance

9.18.3. Product/Services Benchmarking

9.18.4. Recent Developments

9.19. Verizon Wireless

9.19.1. Company Overview

9.19.2. Financial Performance

9.19.3. Product/Services Benchmarking

9.19.4. Recent Developments

9.20. ZTE

9.20.1. Company Overview

9.20.2. Financial Performance

9.20.3. Product/Services Benchmarking

9.20.4. Recent Developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/chraqi

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

