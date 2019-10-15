Global Lubricants Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lubricants market worldwide is projected to grow by US$34.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.5%. Industrial, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$43.4 Billion by the year 2025, Industrial will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Industrial will reach a market size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Amsoil, Inc.; Blaser Swisslube India Pvt. Ltd.; BP PLC; Buhmwoo Group; Castrol Ltd.; Chevron Corporation; China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC); Exxon Mobil Corporation; Fuchs Petrolub SE; Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.; JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation; LUKOIL Lubricants Company; Pennzoil; Petrobras; PetroChina Company Limited; PetroFer Chemie H. R. Fischer GmbH + Co. KG; Petronas Lubricants International Sdn Bhd; Phillips 66 Company; Quaker Chemical Corporation; Royal Dutch Shell PLC; Total SA; Valvoline, Inc.; ZELLER+GMELIN GmbH & Co. KG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817850/?utm_source=PRN
