Global Lubricants Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lubricants market worldwide is projected to grow by US$34.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.5%. Industrial, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$43.4 Billion by the year 2025, Industrial will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817850/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Industrial will reach a market size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Amsoil, Inc.; Blaser Swisslube India Pvt. Ltd.; BP PLC; Buhmwoo Group; Castrol Ltd.; Chevron Corporation; China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC); Exxon Mobil Corporation; Fuchs Petrolub SE; Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.; JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation; LUKOIL Lubricants Company; Pennzoil; Petrobras; PetroChina Company Limited; PetroFer Chemie H. R. Fischer GmbH + Co. KG; Petronas Lubricants International Sdn Bhd; Phillips 66 Company; Quaker Chemical Corporation; Royal Dutch Shell PLC; Total SA; Valvoline, Inc.; ZELLER+GMELIN GmbH & Co. KG







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Lubricants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Lubricants Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Lubricants Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Lubricants Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Industrial (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Industrial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Automotive (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Automotive (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Marine (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Marine (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Marine (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Aerospace (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Aerospace (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Aerospace (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Lubricants Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 16: United States Lubricants Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Lubricants Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 18: Lubricants Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Lubricants Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Lubricants Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 21: Canadian Lubricants Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Lubricants in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Japanese Lubricants Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 24: Lubricants Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Lubricants in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Lubricants Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 27: Chinese Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Lubricants Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (

in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 28: European Lubricants Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Lubricants Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 30: European Lubricants Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Lubricants Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 32: Lubricants Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: European Lubricants Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 34: Lubricants Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 35: French Lubricants Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: French Lubricants Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 37: Lubricants Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 38: German Lubricants Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Lubricants Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Lubricants in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Lubricants Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Italian Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Lubricants in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: United Kingdom Lubricants Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Lubricants Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Lubricants Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Lubricants Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 48: Spanish Lubricants Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Lubricants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Lubricants Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: Lubricants Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Lubricants Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: Lubricants Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: Rest of Europe Lubricants Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Lubricants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Lubricants Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Lubricants Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Lubricants Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Lubricants Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Lubricants Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Lubricants Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Australian Lubricants Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Lubricants Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 64: Indian Lubricants Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Lubricants Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 66: Indian Lubricants Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Lubricants Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: South Korean Lubricants Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Lubricants Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Lubricants in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lubricants Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Lubricants Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Lubricants Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 74: Lubricants Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Lubricants Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Latin American Demand for Lubricants in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Lubricants Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Lubricants Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: Lubricants Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: Argentinean Lubricants Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 82: Lubricants Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: Brazilian Lubricants Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Brazilian Lubricants Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 85: Lubricants Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: Mexican Lubricants Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Lubricants Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Lubricants Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Lubricants Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Lubricants Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Lubricants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Lubricants Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: The Middle East Lubricants Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Lubricants Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Lubricants Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lubricants

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Iranian Lubricants Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: Lubricants Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Lubricants Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Lubricants Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Israeli Lubricants Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Lubricants in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Lubricants Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Saudi Arabian Lubricants Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Lubricants Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: United Arab Emirates Lubricants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Lubricants Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Lubricants Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Lubricants Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Lubricants Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 112: African Lubricants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Lubricants Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 114: Lubricants Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AMSOIL

BP PLC

BUHMWOO GROUP

CASTROL LTD.

CHEVRON CORPORATION

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

EXXONMOBIL CORPORATION

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

IDEMITSU KOSAN

JXTG NIPPON OIL & ENERGY CORPORATION

LUKOIL LUBRICANTS COMPANY

PENNZOIL

PETRóLEO BRASILEIRO SA

PETROCHINA

PETROFER CHEMIE H. R. FISCHER GMBH + CO. KG

PETRONAS LUBRICANTS INTERNATIONAL SDN BDH

PHILLIPS 66 COMPANY

QUAKER CHEMICAL CORPORATION

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

TOTAL SA

VALVOLINE, INC.

ZELLER+GMELIN GMBH & CO. KG



V. CURATED RESEARCH

