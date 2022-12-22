Global Lubricants Market to Reach $187.9 Billion by 2027 from $164.8 Billion in 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lubricants Market by Base Oil (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil, Bio-based Oil), Product Type (Engine Oil, Hydraulic Fluid, Metalworking Fluid), End-Use Industry (Transportation and Industrial lubricants), Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lubricants market size is projected to reach USD 187.9 billion by 2027 from USD 164.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 2.7%. Lubricants are widely used in transportation and various manufacturing industries. The primary function of lubricants is to reduce friction between moving surfaces and enhance operation. Lubricants are also used in automotive engines for collecting, cleaning, and cooling the engine of a vehicle. These help in reducing the engine wear and tear caused by the friction of the metal parts, as well as to carry off heat.

Mineral oil was the largest base oil of the global lubricants market, in terms of value, in 2021

This owes to the fact that mineral oil lubricants ae generally cheaper than synthetic oil lubricants. Synthetic lubricants cost approximately 40%-50% more than mineral oil. Thus, mineral oil is widely used in price sensitive regions like Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. However, the base oil is projected to register slow growth in developed regions due to growing environmental concerns and government regulations.

By product type, engine oil accounted for the largest market share in global lubricants , in terms of value, in 2021

Engine oil was the largest segment in the global lubricants industry by product type, in terms of value, in 2021. Engine oil has broad range of usability including all types of engines i.e. gasoline or diesel. The increase in sales of vehicles across the globe is driving its demand. However, its growth is projected to be at slower rate since it is one of the major contributors to the global pollution. Developed regions like Europe and North America have strict regulations against engine oil composition, which is increasing its cost.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, in terms of both volume and value.

Asia Pacific was the largest lubricant market, in terms of value, in 2021. The high growth of the emerging economies and the increasing disposable income in the region make Asia Pacific an attractive market for lubricants. The tremendous growth of production and increased trade are primarily responsible for the high consumption of lubricants, thus, driving market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Demand for High-Performance Engines

Expansion of Refinery Capacities Driving Demand for Group II and Group III Base Oils

Emission and Fuel Efficiency Norms to Drive Demand in Emerging Markets

Increasing Demand from Marine Applications

Limitations on Shift to Electric Vehicles

Restraints

Shift Toward Synthetic Lubricants Reducing Overall Demand for Lubricants

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles and Reducing Prices of Battery

Opportunities

Leveraging E-Commerce Industry to Increase Customer Reach

Demand for Renewable Energy

Increasing Demand for Bio-Based Lubricants

Increasing Demand from Mining, Construction, and Agriculture Industries

Challenges

Stringent Environmental Norms and Continuous Reforms by Governments

Rising Raw Material Prices

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Lubricants Market, by Base Oil

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mineral Oil Lubricants

7.3 Synthetic Lubricants

7.4 Bio-Based Lubricants

8 Lubricants Market, by Product Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Engine Oil

8.3 Hydraulic Oil

8.4 Metalworking Fluid

8.5 Gear Oil

8.6 Compressor Oil

8.7 Grease

8.8 Turbine Oil

8.9 Others

9 Lubricants Market, by End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Transportation

9.3 Industrial

10 Lubricants Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Adjacent & Related Markets

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

BP P.L.C.

Chevron Corporation

Cosmo Oil Lubricants Co. Ltd.

Eneos Holdings, Inc.

ENI S.P.A.

Exxonmobil Corporation

Fuchs Petrolub Ag

Gazprom Neft

Gulf Oil

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (Hpcl)

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (Iocl)

Kluber Lubrication

Lukoil

Motul S.A.

Pertamina

Petrobras

Petrochina Company Limited

Petronas

Phillips 66

Rosneft

Shell plc

Sinopec Corp.

Totalenergies Se

Valvoline

