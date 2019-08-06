Global Luggage (Business, Travel and Casual) Market 2019-2023 - Rising Demand for Smart Luggage & Surge in Online Advertising

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Luggage (Business Bags, Travel Bags and Casual Bags) Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Luggage (Business Bags, Travel Bags and Casual Bags) Market provides an in-depth analysis of the luggage market including detailed description of market sizing and growth.



The report provides an analysis of the global luggage market by value and includes segment analysis as well. The report also includes regional analysis of the luggage market for the following regions: North America, Central and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.



The luggage industry is undergoing continuous evolution in terms of new brands and styles which has given the consumers more choices than ever before.



Luggage has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel, material type, product type, price and purpose. On the basis of distribution channel, luggage has been divided into supermarkets/ hypermarkets, specialty stores, factory outlets, online stores and others. On the basis of material type, luggage has been segmented into hard-side and soft-side and the types of luggage has been divided into business, travel and casual. On the basis of price, luggage has been categorized into value & mid-level, premium and luxury and on the basis of purpose, luggage has been segmented into personal and commercial.



The global luggage market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as growing travel and tourism spending, rapid urbanization, increasing middle class population and spending, etc. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are threat from counterfeit products and volatility in raw material prices.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall luggage market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The major players dominating the luggage market are Samsonite International S.A., VF Corporation, LVMH Group (Rimowa) and VIP Industries Limited. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies.



